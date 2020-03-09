AllGators
Dan Mullen Spring Football Press Conference Live Blog!

Graham Marsh

In some ways, it doesn't feel that long ago that coach Dan Mullen and the Gators lifted the trophy full of oranges down in Miami. It doesn't feel that long ago that running back Lamical Perine had three touchdowns against Virginia. 

But last season is finished and heads now officially turn to 2020 now with spring practice. Here at SI All Gators, we provide you with up-to-the-minute updates on Mullen's thoughts on his 2020 squad heading into the spring: 

12:06 p.m.

Mullen says nobody has necessarily stuck out before spring practice. He says he'll see when they "start playing football." 

He also noted that somebody who was not performing well would stick out more than somebody who is. 

12:12 p.m.

Mullen talks about the quarterback situation in spring ball:

"Everybody gets to be the starter in spring."

12:16 p.m.

"Our guys bought in right away year one for us." 

Mullen on if year three should look truly like a Dan Mullen program. He says that he's a "pretty opinionated guy," and he thought year one was enough to make his program look like a Dan Mullen program. 

12:19 p.m.

Mullen says that every position on his team is open competition to start heading into spring ball. 

"Even kicker's open, Evan's pretty darn good though."

12:22 p.m.

Mullen on the outside expectations of his program being higher than the last two years: 

"When you add the external part, that's catching up to where we were internally," Mullen said. "Our internal expectations are probably just as high as the external"

12:25 p.m.

Mullen praising Lamical Perine when asked about the future of the running back room without him: 

"He was a great mismatch in the pass game," Mullen said. "I mean he's such a dynamic receiver."

12:29 p.m.

Mullen on WR Rick Wells moving forward without so much depth in front of him:

 "I'm really excited to see the type of spring that he has," Mullen said. "He's worked really hard and now the opportunity is there."

12:33 p.m.

Mullen on Tim Brewster and what makes him such a good recruiter: 

"He comes in a room and his personality takes over the room," Mullen said. "I don't think he's ever left a room without more friends than he walked into it with."

