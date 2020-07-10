Dan Mullen's Five Most-Fun Wins at Florida so Far: No. 1 - Auburn

Say goodbye, Freddie.

When Florida and Auburn faced off in Gainesville on Oct. 5 this past season, the fireworks began earlier than they do on New Year's Eve or the fourth of July. From beginning to end, big plays ensued. But ultimately, the Gators made more of them, emerging victorious, 24-13, for its homecoming game.

This was perhaps Dan Mullen's biggest win as the Gators' head coach so far in his tenure. In front of a packed Swamp and with a quarterback that had started just two games since junior varsity ball back in Manvel (Tx.).

Quarterback Kyle Trask had a tale of two games. When the ball stayed in his hands, he had an abysmal game in terms of pocket awareness and fumbling. Auburn sacked Trask four times, knocking the ball out of his hands three of those times and giving the ball back to Auburn coach Guz Malzahn's offense.

Trask's ability to hold onto the ball made you say the same word you might say when Auburn defensive tackle Derrick Brown, at 326 pounds, got the ball in the open field:

Whoops.

However, whenever the ball left Trask's hands, he guided it through the air with the poise of a seasoned starter. He completed 19 of his 31 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns.

Trask was at his best in this game when he let his playmakers, well, make plays. The Freddie Swain touchdown was the best example.

But perhaps more importantly, Trask made something obvious, something that 90,000-plus people wearing orange and blue in Gainesville said to themselves.

Florida finally has a quarterback.

And it was true. It takes a special type of game where the starting quarterback fumbles three times and you feel like he played a good game. But that was exactly what happened. His passing gave the Gators an advantage throughout the entire game, as Florida never trailed despite being a Vegas underdog at kickoff (-2.5).

And as Trask's steady hand, or arm, kept UF a step ahead of Auburn the entire game, it was running back LaMical Perine that turned that step into a sizable leap. With just over nine minutes to play in the game, with UF up 17-13, this happened.

And at that point, everybody knew it.

The game was over. Despite nine minutes remaining, Auburn's offense had struggled much too hard throughout the course of the game to make up 11 points in nine minutes against the electric atmosphere and Florida's defense.

Tigers quarterback Bo Nix had already had an atrocious day, and it didn't get any better. He finished the game with one touchdown, but three interceptions. He only completed 11 passes for the entire game and his QBR was a brutal 17.1.

Florida made the freshman, look like a freshman.

Especially with interceptions like these.

The speed of Florida's defense contained Nix. He couldn't run wild like he had gotten used to in his first five games, where he rushed for 173 yards and averaged nearly five yards a carry.

Against the Gators, his 10 rushing attempts got him a futile 18 yards, averaging just 1.8 yards a carry for the game. Between that defensive speed, offensive playmaking and ruckus crowd, Florida was too much for Auburn that day.

It left Tigers fans feeling like Malzahn in the first half of this video, and Gators fans feeling like Florida safety Donovan Stiner at the end of this video.