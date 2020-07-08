AllGators
Dan Mullen's Five Most-Fun Wins at Florida so Far: No. 2 - LSU (2018)

GrahamMarsh_

Former LSU quarterback Joe Burrow only threw 11 interceptions in his entire college football career. 

But how did he throw his first one? 

It was the biggest college football Saturday in The Swamp in a decade, give or take. No. 5 LSU rolled into Gainesville to face the No. 22 Gators. 

Despite the gap in ranking, the Tigers were only favored by one point. Florida coach Dan Mullen had his team rolling at that point and Vegas was certainly not underestimating the power of Ben Hill Griffin Stadium when 90,000 people in orange and blue start screaming. 

Mullen did not. 

A back and forth, tightly contested affair all game made fans, coaches and players on both sides sweat more than they already were under the afternoon Florida sun. With just under two minutes to play, UF was up 20-19. It was third and four for Burrow and his offense deep in their own territory. 

He saw an out-breaking wide receiver, then-junior Stephen Sullivan, right near the first-down marker and took a chance. 

Mistake. 

Voice of the Gators Mick Hubert told the story of what happened next best. 

It's intercepted. Intercepted by the Gators. And it's run back down the sideline by Brad Stewart. Oh my. 

He's got the first interception, Joe Burrow has ever thrown, in his career. The Gators get a pick-six. They've got the ball. They've got the lead. 

And the next drive, Burrow found a blue jersey once again to officially ice the game. Safety Donovan Stiner stepped in front of a pass intended for then-LSU wide receiver Dee Anderson. 

Ball game. 

Obviously it wasn't just defensive takeaways that won this game for Florida. Then-Gators running back LaMical Perine scored two of the Gators' offensive touchdowns and had 85 yards rushing. Former Gators wide receiver Josh Hammond took three catches for 85 yards, while tight end Moral Stephens caught a touchdown in the back of the end zone from then-quarterback Feleipe Franks. 

Franks also displayed his swiss-army knife capabilities that day. Despite a mediocre passing day, throwing for just 161 yards with one touchdown and one interception, he contributed in other ways. 

He carried the ball six times for 42 yards. He also caught a pass for 15-yards courtesy of tight end Lucas Krull - since transfered out of the program -, off a trick play that got UF into goal-to-go territory that turned into one of Perine's touchdowns. 

UF's victory was much, much more than just a statement win against a bitter rival. It was a declaration. 

Mullen in his first season, despite losing to Kentucky in his first SEC game, proved with this game that he had the program headed somewhere. 

He had the program headed to a New Year's Six Bowl victory that season and another the season after. It all became clear that that was possible on that October day in Gainesville. 

