AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Do the Gators Have an Advantage in the SEC Without Spring Camp?

Demetrius Harvey

Earlier this month, the NCAA, SEC, and practically the entire sporting world closed their doors due to Covid-19.

With that, all spring activities, including any workout for football, have been suspended. For Florida, any public spring events and organized games have been canceled as well - including the Orange and Blue Spring Game.

The Gators will have several disadvantages from a team standpoint. They'll be without valuable chemistry-building time, offensive installation, and several positional battles. But they do have one constant - the quarterback position.

Both redshirt senior quarterback Kyle Trask and redshirt sophomore quarterback Emory Jones have been in Gators head coach Dan Mullen's offense for two years now. While Jones lacks some experience in playing time, Trask stepped in for Florida last season after Feleipe Franks went down due to injury, leading the team to a New Year's Six bowl game victory in the Orange Bowl. 

The quarterback is the most important position on the team, at nearly every level in football, and especially for a Mullen-designed offense to function. Two of their top competitors next season, however, will be without their previous-season starting quarterbacks - Georgia and LSU.

In 2020, Florida will need to be able to do what they haven't done since 2016 in order to contend for the College Football Playoffs, which is to beat both LSU and Georgia in the same season. 

With a lack of spring practices and trainings, the Gators could hold a competitive advantage over both teams entering this season.

For Georgia, quarterback Jake Fromm declared for the 2020 NFL Draft earlier this year, And of course, LSU's Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Joe Burrow is headed for the draft as well after posting record-breaking numbers. Burrow is currently slated to become the number one overall pick come April.

Both quarterback situations remain in limbo as spring sessions cease to exist. Any on-field workouts or team-building exercises are non-starters.

While redshirt junior quarterback, LSU's Myles Brennan, has been at the university for a few years, he has yet to start a game at the University. Trask, on the other hand, has benefited from plenty of playing time just last season. Over three seasons, Brennan has completed 40 out of 70 of his passes for 600 yards, two touchdowns, and three interceptions - hardly enough to offer high expectations.

The Tigers are also due to replace several key offensive pieces such as running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, wide receiver Justin Jefferson, tight end Thaddeus Moss, left tackle Saahdiq Charles, and center Lloyd Cushenberry III. All forwent their final years of eligibility to enter the NFL Draft. 

Of course, Brennan will benefit from Biletnikoff Award-winner Ja'Marr Chase, but that LSU offense has been gutted with the loss of its QB and several counterparts.

For Georgia, they're left under even more strenuous circumstances, while LSU has to replace several key contributors, including the quarterback, the Bulldogs are completely revamping their offense - with quarterbacks who have never stepped foot in the SEC and following a down year from their pass catchers.

The current projected starter for the Bulldogs in 2020 is graduate-transfer quarterback Jamie Newman. While Newman has some experience (19 games played), he is still unproven in the SEC.

Their other quarterback is incoming-freshman Carson Beck. According to a source, Beck has a previous relationship with the new Georgia offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Beck, a Jacksonville native, knew Monken while the offensive coordinator was a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars' coaching staff. If Newman falters, perhaps Monken would roll with the guy he knows as he gets back into the college game.

Georgia will also be replacing four starting offensive linemen next season in left tackle Andrew Thomas (draft), right guard Cade Mays (transfer), right guard Solomon Kindley (draft), and right tackle Isaiah Wilson (draft). 

While head coach Kirby Smart has been an elite recruiter for Georgia and has put loads of talent in the trenches, that's a lot to replace. Just ask Gators offensive line coach John Hevesy, who dealt with the same situation entering 2019. He'll tell you the same thing.

Now, taking a look at Florida, the Gators will lose a good amount of talent too - but perhaps not as drastically as either Georgia or LSU, and the consistency at quarterback should elevate the offense. 

Ironically the opposite of both Georgia this offseason, and UF's blocking unit this time last year, Florida returns four starters on the offensive line and has young talent looking to snatch the veteran's spots as well. And while four receivers - Van Jefferson, Freddie Swain, Tyrie Cleveland, and Josh Hammond - are out of eligibility, Florida still has the likes of tight end Kyle Pitts, and receivers Trevon Grimes, Kadarius Toney, and Jacob Copeland on the roster.

Though there are not many positives to gather from the ongoing pandemic facing the nation currently, from a football standpoint, the lack of spring training will appear to benefit Florida in the long-term as their competitors look to play catch up.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Could FSU Transfer's Immediate Eligibility Be Good News for the Gators?

Florida State received good news regarding the immediate eligibility of transfer running back Jashaun Corbin on Tuesday. That decision should foreshadow good news for a recent Florida transfer - but will it?

Zach Goodall

Gators Player Profile: What is the Next Step for Scottie Lewis?

Scottie Lewis can take a huge step forward next year, here is why.

Graham Marsh

Should Gators Wide Receiver Kadarius Toney See an Expanded Role in 2020?

The Gators offensive weapon has spent plenty of time at multiple positions in his career, could more touches increase the team's offensive production?

Demetrius Harvey

Over-Under Set for Gators Cornerback C.J. Henderson's NFL Draft Slot

Where do oddsmakers see Gators cornerback C.J. Henderson being selected within the first round of next month's NFL Draft?

Zach Goodall

Three NFL Team Fits for Gators Edge Rusher Jonathan Greenard

Which NFL teams should look to add former Florida Gators edge rusher Jonathan Greenard in the 2020 NFL Draft?

Zach Goodall

Gators QB Kyle Trask: It's Been a 'Pretty Crazy Ride for Me'

The Gators quarterback has been through everything as a collegiate athlete. A true from rags to riches story, that's not over yet.

Demetrius Harvey

Former Gators WR Turned NFL CB, Quinton Dunbar Traded to Seahawks

After asking for a trade out of Washington only a month ago, the former Gators wide receiver is headed to greener pastures with the Seattle Seahawks.

Demetrius Harvey

2022 Hybrid Lineman on Florida: 'They're Going To Be In My Top Five'

While in no rush to commit as a class of 2022 prospect, IMG Academy versatile lineman Tyler Booker knows two schools will be in his eventual top five - with the Gators included.

Zach Goodall

Column: Thinking About Florida's 2020 NFL Draft Longshots in These Times

Football has served as the regular person's distraction amidst the coronavirus pandemic. But for those with unfavorable odds looking to make a career from football, the virus has served as a cruel end to a lifelong dream.

Zach Goodall

NCAA.com Reveals 2020 Preseason Top 25; Florida Ranks Top 10

After a terrific 11-2 season, resulting in a New Years Six Bowl game victory, the Florida Gators Football team looks to crack the top ten yet again.

Demetrius Harvey