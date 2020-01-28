Five Play Prospect: Gators DL Johnnie Brown Scouting Report

As the GatorMaven "Five Play Prospect" series continues - breaking down each of Florida's early signings with a five play scouting report - it's time to transition towards the defensive side of the ball and keep it rolling in the trenches.

One of the most unique recruits for the Gators’ class of 2020 would be defensive lineman Johnnie Brown, who stand at 6-2, 250 lbs. and hails from Sebring High School (Sebring, FL.). A prospect that could play anywhere along the defensive line, Brown brings elite athleticism and hustle to the Florida roster.

How often did one watch a future defensive lineman that also played quarterback in high school? I would not have believed it if I had not seen it live with my own two eyes. Ironically, he was pretty good at throwing the football, and even better running it. We'll get to that later.

Film Room

Here’s a closer look at Brown’s talent, starting with this first play where Brown bull rushes the running back, knocks him back, and makes a sack. The burst seen out of Brown's two-point stance is impressive for someone who will play along the line at the next level.

Notice the speed and hustle to get into the backfield. That’s Brown’s personality. He plays all-out throughout the entirety of any game.

During this next play, it shows the pure power Brown possesses.

He plays defensive tackle. He literally runs the offensive guard into the backfield and onto his backside, with great burst and by winning the pad level battle immediately as he makes contact. The quickness off the snap is explosive.

While Brown’s hustle is on display during this clip, notice his first step taking up ground between himself and the blocker. After Brown sets up the offensive tackle, he quickly spins inside and beats the blocker.

He finishes the play with a sack. This play personifies Brown as well as any. His athleticism should take him far as Florida develops the technical side of his game, and the Gators have got to love that Brown already has a spin move in his arsenal.

Playing outside linebacker, Brown quickly diagnoses this speed option play.

What’s fantastic stems from how Brown quickly closes the gap to the quarterback, which in turn causes the quarterback to pitch the football. Brown is so close to both players that he then makes the tackle. This is a rare play for a player of Brown's age, and another impressive clip when you consider his positional fit at the net level.

Instincts, hustle, and athleticism, rolled into one play.

Finally, as promised, Brown playing quarterback. He actually runs the football on this play.

At first glance, it’s hard to believe a 250-pound man is moving like this. He hits top gear rather quickly after receiving the snap and plows his way into the endzone when defenders swarm.

Now, it's hard to imagine this is something Brown will do at Florida, but it's best to look at a high school player's tape for their traits as so many prospects are a projection at this point in their lives.

There's plenty of room for growth in every prospect, physically and mentally, and looking at plays like a 6-2, 250 lb. projected interior defender running the Wildcat, though they aren't likely to continue happening, provide us with more looks at Brown's athleticism and drive to play.

Final Thoughts

Brown is one of those rare talents that needs to be placed into the Gators’ defensive system at a specific spot. Slowly but surely, he can pick up the scheme and move around. He’s actually talented enough to play stand-up rush end for a 3-4 defense. Ideally, Brown should begin his play at nose guard, because he’s tough enough, and absolutely quick enough, to split the guard and center and invade the backfield.

From the entire 2020 Florida recruiting class, Brown is one of the players that are most difficult to pin down for a specific position. He’s a football player first and foremost. It will be up to defensive coordinator Todd Grantham and defensive line coach David Turner to figure out where to play Brown. It’s a great situation as Brown can help in many ways.

You can follow GatorMaven recruiting expert Brian Smith on Twitter @fbscout_florida.