Four Takeaways From Gators HC Dan Mullen’s Pre-Spring Press Conference

In just one short week, the Florida Gators football team will take to the practice fields for their first day of spring practice, marking the beginning to a year filled with high expectations in Gainesville.

Florida head coach Dan Mullen addressed the media today in his annual pre-spring practice press conference with high expectations for his team after getting a chance to evaluate their work ethic in the training room, now getting a chance very soon to see their work on the gridiron.

Coming off of an 11-2 season, the second year under Mullen, the Gators will look to take the next step towards development, with Mullen cautioning that every team is new, the 2020 team was born in January, he said.

The Gators will use the 15 spring practices they will have to evaluate the team, and develop the players on the roster entering fall.

With that said, here are four key takeaways from today's press conference.

The quarterback position is wide open during spring ball

If there was one thing that Mullen made clear on Monday, it's that no position - except maybe kicker - is secured as far as the starting lineup is concerned. That also includes the team's starting quarterback. Gators quarterback Kyle Trask entered last season as a backup and was thrust into the starting role after an injury to Feleipe Franks only four weeks into the season forced Trask to start the remaining games on the schedule.

Trask would perform admirably, however not without his faults, in 10 games started last season. In 12 games played last season, Trask completed 237 out of 354 (66.9%) of his passes for 2,941 yards, 25 touchdowns, and seven interceptions.

"Seems to have handled it pretty well," Mullen told reporters this afternoon when asked how Trask has handled being the starting quarterback entering the offseason. "I know he's got a couple [of] other guys in the room that expect to start next year so - he better push himself and continue to work every day and compete at the highest of levels so that he can remain in that position."

Trask enters spring camp with redshirt sophomore quarterback Emory Jones and incoming freshman quarterback Anthony Richardson as primary competition.

Nick Savage is a vital part of the Gators football program

This goes without saying, however, Mullen emphasized Savage's role with the team today during his pre-spring presser.

With Alabama's strength and conditioning coach, Scott Cochran, heading to Georgia, the question was asked about Savage's happiness with the team.

"I mean Nick is somebody in the country a lot of people try to come after - for jobs," said Mullen. "And I mean I think they look, he's one of - the premier strength coach in America, so I think everybody would love to have Nick Savage and we're just fortunate to have him and we got a great relationship. I know he loves being here, loves being a Gator, [his] family loves living in Gainesville so it's great that we have him on board."

Savage has done wonders for the current Gator football team, with several players posting progress pictures to social media from this offseason alone. It should also be noted that tight end Kyle Pitts has gone from 235 a season ago to 246 entering spring practices.

There is finally depth along the offensive line

Last season, the Gators entered the season with uncertainty surrounding the team's offensive line. Several players were simply inexperienced, and overall depth was lacking. Now, a year forward, they've added a couple of key freshman in four-star offensive linemen Joshua Braun, and Issiah Walker.

"...it's good to have that depth to be able to practice the right way and get the right repetitions for us," Mullen quipped about the offensive line. "You know, and that's an important part. If you wanna be successful you gotta be successful along both lines of scrimmage, offensive and defensive line of scrimmage. And to do that you gotta have depth, and so it's good that we're starting to create depth along the line of scrimmage."

The Gators hope the depth can not only give the offensive line a boost this season, but also the defensive line as they move forward.

Tim Brewster is a 'dynamic recruiter' for the Gators

Mullen didn't stop short of any praises for new tight ends coach, and 'dynamic recruiter' Tim Brewster. Brewster has played an integral role in the Gators' recruiting efforts for the 2021 class thus far this year.

An excited Mullen grinned from ear-to-ear when speaking about his new tight ends coach today. Making sure to mention his versatility as a coach - Brewster coached wide receivers on Mullen's staff with Mississippi in 2012.

The Gators head coach also made sure to talk up his recruiting efforts as of late as well.

"He's a great recruiter for us too," said Mullen. "You're around (Brewster), you see his attitude - always got high energy, always excited. And that's the type of guy I like to have around and he's a great - not only just great football coach on the field, you know, a dynamic recruiter -, but also a great personality within our staff, and a great fit."

Much of Brewster's recruiting skills comes from his overall personality, Mullen mentioned that the man loves to talk, and he takes over a room instantly.

"I don't think he's ever walked into a room and not left with more friends than he walked into. And I think that in recruiting that certainly helps, that kinda, that personality that he has."