Gator Maven
Top Stories
Gator Maven
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Almost Guaranteed a New Year's Six Bowl, up to No. 9 in CFP

Zach Goodall

Following losses from Alabama and Penn State, the Florida Gators (10-2, 6-2 SEC) have found themselves trending in the right, upwards direction entering Week 15 of the 2019 college football season. 

Given those losses, from the former No. 5 and No. 10 teams in the poll as of last week, respectively, Florida has shot up to the No. 9 spot, all but guaranteeing a New Year's Six Bowl berth.

Florida is now the third highest-ranked SEC team in the nation following Alabama's fall, and the top two SEC teams - No. 2 LSU (12-0, 8-0 SEC) and No. 4 Georgia (11-1, 7-1 SEC) - currently considered playoff teams.

That opens up the Sugar Bowl as a potential landing spot for Florida when bowl season arrives., where Florida would face the winner of No. 6 Oklahoma (11-1, 8-1 Big 12) vs. No. 7 Baylor (11-1, 8-1 Big 12). Now, this is only possible if both LSU and Georgia make the playoff, and that would require an ever-so-close finish between LSU and Georgia in the SEC Championship with Georgia prevailing in the end, in order for both teams to remain in the top four.

Given the unlikelihood of that scenario, it would appear Florida's best bet would be the Orange Bowl, which takes one of the No. 1 non-playoff SEC or Big 10 team (or Notre Dame). As things currently stand and is projected to be the case come next week's rankings, Florida would be the pick to face the No. 1 non-playoff ACC team, which will be No. 23 Virginia (9-3, 6-2 ACC).

In the almost impossible event that Alabama somehow jumps Florida next week, despite being three spots behind and neither team having a game this week, Florida would basically be guaranteed a spot in the Cotton Bowl against the No. 1 team from the American Athletic Conference, which would be either No. 17 Memphis (11-1, 7-1 AAC) or No. 20 Cincinnati. (10-2, 7-1 AAC).

Comments

Gator Maven

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Three Transfer Options for Gators QB Feleipe Franks

Zach Goodall
0

Where could quarterback Feleipe Franks end up next?

Tuesday's Take: What Will Florida Miss About Each Senior Wide Receiver?

GrahamMarsh_
0

The Gators are losing four senior wide receivers. Which one will be missed the most?

Feleipe Franks Should Be Remembered in a Positive Light at Florida

Ainslie Lee
0

He had his fans, and he had his doubters. But most importantly, he had the grip of his team, and that's why Florida fans should be thankful for Feleipe Franks.

Gators in the NFL Draft: Greenard's Stock Is Soaring, and Other Updates

Zach Goodall
0

A monthly update on Florida's 2020 NFL Draft prospects and their stock.

Gators Stock Report: Emory Jones, Zach Carter Up After FSU

Donavon Keiser
1 0

Check out the final Gators regular season stock report for 2019.

Five Most Important Gators of 2019

GrahamMarsh_
0

The regular season for the 2019 Florida Gators has concluded. Who were the best five that suited up this season?

Breaking: QB Feleipe Franks Announces Intention to Leave Florida

Zach Goodall
1 0

Feleipe Franks will either transfer or enter the NFL Draft following a lost season at Florida due to injury.

Florida Hoops Drops Out of AP Top 25 Again

Zach Goodall
0

The Florida Gators have had about as up-and-down 6-2 start to their 2019-20 men's basketball season as you can have.

Florida vs. FSU: Live Blog and Updates from the Game

Zach Goodall
0

Stay tuned to the GatorMaven live blog for updates during today's game.

Florida Up One Spot in AP Top 25 After Regular Season Finale

Zach Goodall
0

The question is, will the College Football Playoff Rankings reflect the AP Top 25?