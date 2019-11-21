Florida Cornerback Kaiir Elam Enjoying Elite Freshman Campaign

You would never have known that Kaiir Elam even existed early this past summer, if you paid much attention to Gators Twitter.

With the news of true freshman and prized signing out of California, cornerback Chris Steele, electing to transfer out of Florida not five months after enrolling, no one was talking about the fact that the Fort Lauderdale product was a top 10 player at his position coming out of high school.

The Gators were always going to be just fine without Steele, with Elam enrolling shortly after Steele departed and also landing cornerbacks Jaydon Hill and Chester Kimbrough in the same class.

And honestly, they've been better than fine.

Elam has started four games for Florida this season, and earned a starting role full-time by Week 11. Originally, Elam played in place of the injured C.J. Henderson after the junior went down against UT-Martin, and he recorded interceptions in back-to-back games to begin his career.

According to Pro Football Focus, Elam has allowed only six receptions on 16 targets in coverage, giving up 62 yards and allowing only 2.35 yards per coverage snap.

If a quarterback were to spike the ball each time the ball is snapped, their passer rating would be 39.6. When targeting Elam in coverage, quarterbacks are posting a 9.9 passer rating.

9.9.

Chris Steele, who?

Elam's efforts as a true freshman have earned him the respect of his teammates and coaches, particularly the most important coach of them all, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham.

"Kaiir’s a guy, Elam’s a guy that has come on and been really productive for us," Grantham told the media on Wednesday.

"We knew he was a good player, but you never know how freshmen are going to be. I think he’s really developed into being a really good player. I think if you take where he was at, say Week 1 here 'til now, he’s done a really good job of being coachable."

Not to mention, Elam springs confidence and appears to really enjoy playing the cornerback position. That's something you want to see out of any cornerback, especially a freshman starter. It provides an additional swagger that can elevate the cornerback's level of play.

Should Henderson, an oft-projected early pick in the upcoming 2020 NFL Draft, ultimately forego his senior year and declare, Elam will become one of the most important players on Florida's defense. Would Marco Wilson move back from the STAR position to play opposite of Elam? Would Hill or Kimbrough enter the starting lineup outside?

The only relative certainty about Florida's cornerback position going forward is that it has a young cornerstone in Kaiir Elam. Given his elite freshman season in coverage, everyone should be excited to see him as a day one starter as a sophomore in 2020.