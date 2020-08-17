SI.com
Florida Gators 2020 Football Schedule Revealed

Demetrius Harvey

The Florida Gators football schedule has been revealed. While the official teams the Gators will be suiting up against were released weeks ago, the times, location and dates of those matchups were unknown. Now, the Gators will know exactly when and where they'll be facing off against their rival SEC programs.  

Earlier today, it was revealed that the Gators would take their talents to Oxford for the first matchup of the year, week one against Ole Miss.

The Gators, along with the rest of the SEC, were assigned two additional SEC teams to face off against in order to complete the full 10-game, conference-only schedule. Florida was already scheduled to play its usual six divisional opponents and two out-of-division opponents in 2020.

Below, you can see the team's full 10-game schedule (home games in bold):

Wk 1: @ Ole Miss (Sept. 26)

Wk 2: vs. South Carolina (Oct. 3)

Wk 3: @ Texas A&M (Oct. 10)

Wk 4: vs. LSU (Oct. 17)

Wk 5: vs. Missouri (Oct. 24)

Wk 6: Bye Week

Wk 7: @ Georgia (at TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Fla.) (Nov. 7)

Wk 8: vs. Arkansas (Nov. 14)

Wk 9: @ Vanderbilt  (Nov. 21)

We. 10: vs. Kentucky (Nov. 28)

Wk. 11: @ Tennessee (Dec. 5)

All times for the scheduled games are TBD per the SEC.

The Gators will face off against former Gators starting quarterback and presumed Arkansas starting quarterback Feleipe Franks on Nov. 14.

While the schedule situation was certainly out of the hands of the SEC coaches, Gators head coach Dan Mullen didn't appear to be upset about the draw Florida received during today's press conference, not feeling too high or too low about it. Simply stating, it "is what it is." 

"You had, I mean, 10 really good football teams on the schedule last year. We have 10 really good teams on the schedule this year. I guess there were a couple more bye weeks last year, a little more space in between," said Mullen. "But you know, it is what it is. Look at the draw we got, of who we added—I saw there were some people that were upset with that.

"Just kinda is what it is in this league, there’s so many great teams, you’re gonna get what you get. Not saying I’m happy, I’m not gonna say I’m upset. Just kinda—been in this league long enough to know just kinda is what it is. You’re always gonna play a really good team every single week. So we just get ready to go play. I guess last year by playing Miami and FSU, it kinda did that for us.”

While Mullen would have liked to know the schedule ahead of time in order to prepare, he says the football team will "be alright", the Gators will have to play with the hands they are dealt during these unprecedented times with the coronavirus pandemic still impacting the globe.

