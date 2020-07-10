AllGators
Top Stories
Football
Recruiting
Basketball

Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: DB Rashad Torrence II

Brandon Carroll

Rashad Torrence II, Defensive Back

School: Marietta High School

Height/Weight: 6-foot-0, 195 pounds

247Sports Composite Rating: Four-Stars, No. 32 Safety, No. 32 overall GA, No. 333 overall (National)

Recruitment History

With a rather dull recruitment  — compared to a guy like Mordecai McDaniel, who jumped to the Florida train late in the process — Rashad Torrence II has been a Gator from the start.

Despite rolling in a multitude of offers from a number of elite-level P5 schools, the Marietta (Ga.) defensive back made up his mind following Early Signing Day 2018 during an unofficial visit to Florida.

Committing to the Gators on December 16, 2018, Torrence would prematurely shut down his recruitment, electing to become a Gator. Never wavering from this commitment, Torrence chose Florida for its strong academic prowess and an up-and-coming football program.

Putting his intentions down onto paper just over a year later on Early Signing Day 2019, Torrence early enrolled in the program as he looks to compete for early playing time at safety.

Long-Term Projection and Outlook

Standing at 6-0, 195 lbs., Torrence is another safety addition that contains the prototypical build for the position.

Showing incredible versatility at the highest level of Georgia High School football during his time in the Marietta secondary, Torrence brings desirable traits of physicality, burst, excellent technique in coverage and ball skills that will aid the Gators defense in both run support and the passing game.

Accounting for 111 tackles, two forced fumbles, seven passes defended, and an interception his senior season of high school, Torrence displayed a propensity to make plays.

Showing excellent vision and instincts to dissect plays from the secondary, Torrence is not just able, but willing to come down into the box and deliver bone-crushing blows to ball carriers when he gets the opportunity to do so.

Also, Torrence flashes an exceptional ability to maximize his just above-average speed by accompanying it with the footwork and technique of an already-polished SEC defensive back. This allows him to stick with any receiver he is matched up with, and make up ground against faster pass-catchers.

Likely to be paired alongside the track star and uber-athletic McDaniel on the back end of the UF secondary, the range of coverage from sideline to sideline makes it difficult for the opposition to hit the deep ball. On the other hand, no receiver is safe coming across the middle against that duo either, given their skills playing downhill.

With the most college-ready safety prospect of the 2020 class and an early enrollment that gave him an upper hand into the world of college football before the COVID-19 pandemic, Torrence could see early action with only three experienced safeties returning to the Gators squad.

Or, he could take the route of many other 2020 signees and start his Gator career on special teams, another place he can bust some heads with free reign.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

What Monday's Meeting Between SEC ADs Could Mean for the Florida Gators

After much deliberations throughout the offseason, SEC Athletic Directors are set to meet in-person on Monday

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators LB Jeremiah Moon the Latest to Earn Praise from Senior Bowl

Senior Bowl director Jim Nagy sees the potential in Florida Gators BUCK rush end Jeremiah Moon.

Zach Goodall

Two Gators Assistants Regarded as 'Rising Stars' by Anonymous Coaches

Many will point to Dan Mullen as the key to the Florida Gators success, however the assistant coaches have begun to receive similar praise for their work.

Demetrius Harvey

Report: ACC Expected to Play Conference-Only Games, UF-FSU Game in Jeopardy

According to a report, the ACC is expected to join the Big-10 in conference-only play this season, putting the traditional Florida-Florida State game in jeopardy.

Demetrius Harvey

Gators Commit, DE Tyreak Sapp Releases Top-Five Schools

Originally committed to the Gators in 2018, 2021 defensive end Tyreak Sapp releases top-five schools.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators Announce Home-and Home-with N.C State in 2026, 2032

Florida adds another future out-of-conference opponent, this time from the ACC.

Donavon Keiser

Florida Gators 2020 Signee Profile: Mordecai McDaniel

Taking a look at the recruitment history, fit, and projected role for 2020 defensive back signee Modercai McDaniel

Brandon Carroll

Scouting Notes: 2022 Central Florida Defensive Prospects to Watch

An early check-in on some of the top prospects in the Central Florida area for the class of 2022.

Brian Smith

Looking Ahead: Florida Gators vs. Ole Miss Rebels 2020

Looking ahead at the Florida Gators 2020 schedule to a threatening Week 7 opponent in the Ole Miss Rebels.

Brandon Carroll

Dan Mullen's Five Most-Fun Wins at Florida so Far: No. 2 - LSU (2018)

Dan Mullen has enjoyed a plethora of success so far at Florida, what were his five most fun wins?

GrahamMarsh_