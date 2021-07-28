2021 Florida Gators Season, Emory Jones Heisman Odds Revealed

The Florida Gators enter the 2021 season with high expectations, but where do they stand as far as the odds for the season are concerned?

Entering the season, the Florida Gators will be tasked with achieving even greater feats than they did just a year ago. While the team has an overall new look and new identity, the expectations remain for the program to flourish within the SEC East.

Earlier today the odds-makers at www.SportsBettingDime.com revealed their regular-season statistical Over/Unders, including for quarterbacks, receivers and rushers, along with the odds for the program playing in and winning the SEC Championship game, along with Heisman Trophy odds for quarterback Emory Jones.

According to SBD, Jones currently has his odds to win the Heisman Trophy set at +7500. For reference, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler carries the best odds for winning the trophy at +950. While Jones is a long show, he still scores higher than many other hopefuls in the Power 5.

Former Gators QB Kyle Trask was one of the finalists for the Heisman Trophy last season, ultimately surrendering the trophy to former Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith, selected in the first round of this year's draft by the Philadelphia Eagles.

The rest of Jones' over/unders includes rushing yards set at 789.5, passing yards set at 2,259.5 and passing touchdowns set at 17.5. It would not be surprising to see Jones surpass the passing touchdowns number, along with the passing yardage numbers as Florida's offense has demonstrated in the past that it can be explosive in that arena.

For the Florida football program, SBD isn't too bullish on the team, setting their over/under win total at a mediocre eight wins, while giving them odds of +1200 to win the SEC, +450 to return to the SEC Championship in back-to-back years.

It wouldn't come as a surprise to see the Gators match last year's win total with eight victories, however, the team won't be playing as tough a schedule, playing nonconference games again after a special SEC-only schedule last season. Earning nine or more victories isn't quite out of the question.

Receiver Justin Shorter entering his second year with the team was also listed, scoring an over/under for receiving yards of 621.5. Shorter hauled in 25 passes for 268 yards and three touchdowns last season as he played behind or rotated with receivers Kadarius Toney, Trevon Grimes and Jacob Copeland.

This year, Shorter is expected to make the jump as a starting receiver in the Florida offense alongside Copeland. While it would come as a surprise to see Shorter's yardage increase by that much, the expectations for him to play a big role in the offense remain.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators recruiting, football and basketball. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.