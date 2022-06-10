Gators 2022 Enrollee Profile: LB Shemar James

Shemar James, Linebacker

School: Faith Academy (Mobile, Ala.)

Height/Weight: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds

SI All-American Ranking: No. 18 (National), No. 2 (LB position)

Recruitment History

The Florida Gators recruiting 2022 class was an eventful endeavor that ended promisingly for new head coach Billy Napier, considering the limited time he had to work with to pull together a serviceable transition class.

A significant factor in that success was the acquisition of one of the nation's top-rated linebackers Shemar James.

Arguably the most riveting yet positive storyline of any Gators recruit in the 2022 class, James initially committed to the Gators during the summer of 2021 on the backend of his official visit to Gainesville.

Clicking from the start with then linebackers coach Christian Robinson, the Alabama-based prospect made the verbal decision to continue his football career with him at Florida.

Once the season started to go downhill, James decommitted from the Gators in an attempt to explore his options as a top recruit. His departure marked another stain on Mullen's resume as things began to unravel leading up to his firing in November.

James distanced himself from Florida for nearly two months.

However, despite trending away from the Gators as his December signing date neared, Napier and the few staff members he had in place for the Early Signing Day hit the ground running to reel integral pieces for the future into the program.

While IMG Academy (Fla.) safety Kamari Wilson was the headlining act of the class, the Faith Academy (Ala.) linebacker sat as a very close second on the board of must-haves for UF.

Connecting with co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney — and rekindling his previously strong relationship with Robinson, who remained on staff as the Gators prepared for their bowl game — James reintroduced Florida as a hat on the table for his announcement.

The Gators stood alongside a previously introduced top two of Georgia and Alabama.

While securing another commitment from the No. 2 linebacker and No. 18 national prospect in the class of 2022, according to SI All-American, the lack of involvement would not be a determinant for his decision to head elsewhere.

The consistent contact resulted in the momentum beginning to swing in Florida's direction in the hours leading up his signing. Luckily for the Gators, where there's smoke, there's fire.

James pledged himself — once again — to Florida to continue his playing career and locked it in by signing on the dotted lines.

Where he fits

Jay Bateman's inside linebacker room will soon be open for the taking following a veteran-led 2022 season.

Currently equipped with the talents of fifth-year seniors Ventrell Miller and Amari Burney, complemented by the likes of Derek Wingo, Diwun Black and Jeremiah "Scooby" Williams, the Gators will have a plethora of faces who are likely to see playing time ahead of James in his redshirt freshman year.

While the current lineup is not set in stone, it's likely the unit sees considerable rotation, with Miller being a constant alongside the likes of Wingo, Black and Burney.

The mixture of veterans and new pieces to the group will be a welcomed sight for those who have witnessed the tackling woes from the second level in recent years.

However, while he will have one season to grow acclimated to the college level from mental and physical standpoints, James still has a viable opportunity to see the field early on in his career.

Miller and Burney are — barring unforeseen circumstances — locks to depart from the program after this year. While that leaves behind a hole in leadership, it also gives the talented youngsters currently buried on the depth chart a chance to assert themselves into the lineup.

In that case, the likeliest of high risers would be James.

In a defensive system that stresses the importance of highlighting the strengths of its players, the Gators have taken a likening for versatility at all three levels of the defense.

James gives Florida an uber-versatile piece to that puzzle.

"They said they want to blitz me a lot, and you know, play me in space and show off my versatility," James told AllGators following his second official visit to Florida in January.

He will serve primarily on the weak side, allowing him to utilize his elite-level athleticism and sideline-to-sideline speed to their fullest extent. In that WILL role, James will have free reign to sniff out ball carriers as he works downhill as a run defender, operate in coverage — where he has shown a safety-like knack for making plays on the ball — and rush the passer abundantly to wreak havoc in the backfield as he did at the prep level.

If the skills translate, and he continues progressing beyond the natural athleticism that has led him this far, James could be a legitimate star aspect of the Gators' defense in due time.

Early in his career, James has the potential to use his speed, athleticism and head-hunting style of free-range tackling to provide a spark in the Gators' "game-changer" phase of the game on special teams.

He would be following a similar development track as the others who fill depth spots currently.

