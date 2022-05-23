Summer Enrollees Beginning to Roll In for Florida Gators

The Florida Gators are up to 11 enrollees from their 2022 recruiting class.

The Florida Gators 2022 football roster has added another round of reinforcements, as eight class of 2022 recruits have enrolled at UF in recent days.

Safety Kamari Wilson, defensive tackle Chris McClellan and cornerback Devin Moore joined the program shortly after signing with the Gators in December, and the trio was able to partake in Florida's spring practices.

Now, another eight players have made their way to campus, ready to begin taking classes and kick off their Gators career this fall.

You can find the list of Florida's latest enrollees below.

Recruiting rankings via the On3Sports consensus.

RB Trevor Etienne

High school: Jennings (La.)

Recruiting ranking: No. 22 RB, No. 304 overall

High school stats: 271 rushing attempts, 2,455 yards, 34 touchdowns

DT Jamari Lyons

High school: Viera (Fla.)

Recruiting ranking: No. 25 DL, No. 207 overall

High school stats: 289 tackles, 41 sacks, 81 tackles for loss, three forced fumbles, two interceptions, 12 pass breakups

WR Caleb Douglas

High school: Hightower (Texas)

Recruiting ranking: No. 50 WR, No. 300 overall

High school stats: 71 receptions, 1,221 yards, seven touchdowns

OL Jalen Farmer

High school: Eastside (Ga.)

Recruiting ranking: No. 47 IOL, No. 634 overall

High school stats: N/A

DB Miguel Mitchell

High school: Oxford (La.)

Recruiting ranking: No. 88 safety, No. 985 overall

High school stats: N/A

OT David Conner

High school: Deerfield Beach (Fla.)

Recruiting ranking: No. 58 offensive tackle, No. 839 overall

High school stats: N/A

K Trey Smack

High school: Severna Park (Md.)

Recruiting ranking: No. 7 kicker, No. 1897 overall

High school stats: N/A

TE Hayden Hansen

High school: Weatherford (Texas)

Recruiting ranking: No. 108 tight end, No. 1764 overall

High school stats: 48 receptions, 473 yards, four touchdowns

Linebacker Shemar James, tight ends Tony Livingston and Arlis Boardingham, defensive ends Jack Pyburn and Andrew Savaiinaea, offensive tackle Christian Williams and quarterback Max Brown have yet to enroll but are expected to do so later this summer.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.