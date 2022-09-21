Skip to main content

Florida Gators 2023 Schedule Unveiled

The slate for Billy Napier's second season in charge of the Florida Gators has been released.

Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators' 2023 football schedule was revealed on Tuesday night alongside next year's slate for every SEC program.

You can find UF's schedule in its entirety below.

  • Sept. 2, 2023: @ Utah
  • Sept. 9, 2023: vs. McNeese State
  • Sept. 16, 2023: vs. Tennessee
  • Sept. 23, 2023: vs. Charlotte
  • Sept. 30, 2023: @ Kentucky
  • Oct. 7, 2023: vs. Vanderbilt 
  • Oct. 14, 2023: @ South Carolina
  • Oct. 28, 2023: vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)
  • Nov. 4, 2023: vs. Arkansas 
  • Nov. 11, 2023: @ LSU
  • Nov. 18, 2023: @ Missouri
  • Nov. 25, 2023: vs. Florida State
Scroll to Continue

Read More

Billy Napier's second campaign as Florida's head coach will begin similarly to his first, kicking off with the second leg of a home-and-home series against Utah, this time in Salt Lake City after the Gators upset the Utes at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Week 1 earlier this season.

Aside from a matchup at home with Tennessee in Week 5, the Gators won't dive into their SEC slate until almost halfway through the season, traveling to Lexington (Ky.) in hopes of snapping a two-game skid against the Kentucky Wildcats while beginning a seven-game stretch of conference play.

The Gators' SEC West opponent of the 2023 season is Arkansas, meaning the Razorbacks will make their second trip to Gainesville in four years after taking on the Gators in The Swamp during the 10-game, COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

To wrap things up, Florida will host Florida State with the Sunshine State showdown moving back to Saturday. The Seminoles will uniquely host the Gators on Black Friday, Nov. 25 this year.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook. 

Anthony Richardson and O'Cyrus Torrence
Football

Gators Looking to Remain Disciplined in First Road Contest

By Brandon Carroll
Billy Napier and Scott Stricklin
Football

Gators Mailbag: 'Is It Too Soon To Panic About Billy Napier?'

By Zach Goodall
Anthony Richardson
Football

Are Gators’ QB Anthony Richardson’s Rushing Limitations Inhibiting Success?

By Brandon Carroll
Jalen kimber
Football

Jalen Kimber Went the 'Long Haul.' It Made 'The Difference' for the Gators

By Zach Goodall
Hendon Hooker
Football

Gators' Billy Napier Talks Early Overview of Tennessee, Combatting Tempo

By Brandon Carroll
Chauncey Bowens
Recruiting

RB Chauncey Bowens Talks 'No-Brainer' Commitment to Gators

By Zach Goodall
Brenton Cox
Football

A 'High-Quality' Opponent or a Concerning Gators Victory?

By Zach Goodall
Billy Napier and DJ Lagway
Recruiting

QB DJ Lagway Includes Florida in Top Schools

By Zach Goodall