Florida Gators 2023 Schedule Unveiled

Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

The Florida Gators' 2023 football schedule was revealed on Tuesday night alongside next year's slate for every SEC program.

You can find UF's schedule in its entirety below.

Sept. 2, 2023: @ Utah

Sept. 9, 2023: vs. McNeese State

Sept. 16, 2023: vs. Tennessee

Sept. 23, 2023: vs. Charlotte

Sept. 30, 2023: @ Kentucky

Oct. 7, 2023: vs. Vanderbilt

Oct. 14, 2023: @ South Carolina

Oct. 28, 2023: vs. Georgia (Jacksonville)

Nov. 4, 2023: vs. Arkansas

Nov. 11, 2023: @ LSU

Nov. 18, 2023: @ Missouri

Nov. 25, 2023: vs. Florida State

Billy Napier's second campaign as Florida's head coach will begin similarly to his first, kicking off with the second leg of a home-and-home series against Utah, this time in Salt Lake City after the Gators upset the Utes at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Week 1 earlier this season.

Aside from a matchup at home with Tennessee in Week 5, the Gators won't dive into their SEC slate until almost halfway through the season, traveling to Lexington (Ky.) in hopes of snapping a two-game skid against the Kentucky Wildcats while beginning a seven-game stretch of conference play.

The Gators' SEC West opponent of the 2023 season is Arkansas, meaning the Razorbacks will make their second trip to Gainesville in four years after taking on the Gators in The Swamp during the 10-game, COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.

To wrap things up, Florida will host Florida State with the Sunshine State showdown moving back to Saturday. The Seminoles will uniquely host the Gators on Black Friday, Nov. 25 this year.

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.