Is Your Favorite NFL Team Interested in Florida's Draft Prospects?

Want to know if your favorite NFL team is interested in a Florida Gators draft prospect, perhaps several? You're in the place to be.

Now, we couldn't tell you with certainty which player that specific teams are after, but All Gators has compiled Florida's season-long attendance by NFL personnel to provide a feel for which franchises are most interested in the Gators' talent.

All but one NFL team attended at least one Florida game this season, 28 teams made their way to multiple Gator games, and while plenty of teams showed significant interest by traveling for three games or more, the Miami Dolphins (seven) and Minnesota Vikings (six) specifically stand out for sending representatives to at least half of UF's games this season.

This story will update should any other Florida players declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Confirmed Gators draft prospects

QB Anthony Richardson

WR Justin Shorter

OL O'Cyrus Torrence

DL Gervon Dexter

EDGE Brenton Cox Jr . (dismissed from team in October)

. (dismissed from team in October) LB Ventrell Miller

NFL team visit tracker

Teams are listed in order of the number of games attended, with games observed by multiple representatives from an individual team serving as a tiebreaker and noted in brackets.

Miami Dolphins (Seven: Utah, Kentucky, Tennessee, Missouri, LSU [x2], Georgia, Texas A&M) Minnesota Vikings (Six: Utah, Kentucky, EWU, LSU, Georgia, Texas A&M) Baltimore Ravens (Five: Utah, Kentucky, Georgia [x2], Texas A&M, South Carolina) Detroit Lions (Five: Kentucky, Tennessee, Georgia, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt) Jacksonville Jaguars (Four: Utah, Kentucky [x2], Georgia [x2], South Carolina [x2]) Tampa Bay Buccaneers (Four: Utah [x2], Kentucky [x3], USF, Texas A&M) Tennessee Titans (Four: Kentucky, LSU, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt [x2]) Los Angeles Chargers (Four: Utah, USF, Texas A&M, Vanderbilt [x2]) Washington Commanders (Four: Utah, Kentucky [x2], Georgia, South Carolina) San Francisco 49ers (Four: Tennessee, Georgia, Texas A&M [x2], FSU) Indianapolis Colts (Four: Utah, LSU, Texas A&M, South Carolina) New York Giants (Three: Utah, Kentucky [x3], LSU) Atlanta Falcons (Three: Kentucky, LSU, Vanderbilt [x2]) Houston Texans (Three: Kentucky, Tennessee, Texas A&M [x2]) Seattle Seahawks (Three: Kentucky, LSU [x2], Texas A&M) Denver Broncos (Three: Utah, LSU, Texas A&M) Philadelphia Eagles (Three: LSU, Georgia, South Carolina) Pittsburgh Steelers (Three: Missouri, Texas A&M, FSU) Las Vegas Raiders (Two: Tennessee [x3, incl. GM Dave Ziegler], South Carolina) Buffalo Bills (Two: Utah, Kentucky) Carolina Panthers (Two: Kentucky, EWU) Chicago Bears (Two: LSU, South Carolina) Green Bay Packers (Two: Utah, South Carolina) Los Angeles Rams (Two: Kentucky, Georgia) New Orleans Saints (Two: LSU, South Carolina) New York Jets (Two: Utah, Missouri) Arizona Cardinals (Two: LSU, Vanderbilt) Cleveland Browns (Two: USF, FSU) Dallas Cowboys (One: South Carolina) Kansas City Chiefs (One: EWU) New England Patriots (One: Texas A&M)

The Cincinnati Bengals were the only team to not attend a Florida game this season, despite selecting two Gators draft prospects over the last two years in defensive end Zachary Carter (2022) and kicker Evan McPherson (2021).

