September 19, 2021
Photo Gallery From Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide

AllGators' best photos from the Florida Gators' 31-29 loss to the Alabama Crimson Tide on Saturday.
All photos via Alex Shepherd of AllGators.com

If you haven't heard by now, the No. 11 Florida Gators were a field goal away from upsetting the nation's No. 1 team, the Alabama Crimson Tide, on Saturday afternoon.

AllGators photographer Alex Shepherd was on the scene and captured big plays and the up-and-down emotions that played out throughout the game, which you can find in the photo gallery below.

Florida Gators vs. Alabama Crimson Tide - 2021

60
60 Images

RELATED: Five takeaways from Florida vs. Alabama

The Gators will next face the Tennessee Volunteers on Saturday, September 25 at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, Fla.

