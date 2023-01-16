Alabama offensive tackle Damieon George Jr. announced his transfer to Florida on Monday.

A consensus three-star prospect from Houston (Texas) North Shore, George signed with Alabama over offers from Florida, Georgia, LSU, Texas A&M, Ohio State and other programs in the class of 2020.

George appeared in 13 games on Alabama's offensive line across three years in Tuscaloosa, making three starts at the end of the 2021 regular season against New Mexico State, Arkansas and Auburn. He's also fielded a role as a blocker on field goals and extra points.

After taking the field in two matchups this past season, George announced his plans to enter the transfer portal on Nov. 28, 2022. A rising fourth-year junior, he maintains two seasons of eligibility to utilize at UF.

While George may not be considered a top transfer prospect after a rather inactive sophomore campaign, his addition to Florida's roster is of importance nonetheless.

Florida entered the offseason with glaring needs across its offensive line following the departures of four 2022 starters: Left tackle Richard Gouraige (NFL Draft), left guard Ethan White (transfer portal), right guard O'Cyrus Torrence (NFL Draft) and right tackle Michael Tarquin (transfer to Southern California).

The Gators also lost depth guards Josh Braun and Yousef Mugharbil to the transfer portal before the end of last year. Braun has since transferred to Arkansas.

In addition to George, Florida received a commitment from former Baylor guard Micah Muzzccua on Jan. 10. The two transfers will be expected to compete for starting roles immediately at their respective positions, paired with incumbent first-team center Kingsley Eguakun, Freshman All-American and 2022 swing tackle Austin Barber and 2022 swing guard Richie Leonard IV.

In spot-starting and rotational roles last season, Barber and Leonard combined to appear in 24 games with Barber earning five starts and Leonard making one.

George is Florida's seventh transfer pickup of the offseason, following Mazzccua, quarterback Graham Mertz (Wisconsin), defensive linemen Cam'Ron Jackson (Memphis) and Caleb Banks (Louisville) and linebackers Teradja Mitchell (Ohio State) and Deuce Spurlock (Michigan).

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.