Report: Florida Gators LB in Transfer Portal Visits Pac-12 School

After entering the transfer portal in August, this Florida Gators linebacker has reportedly made his first visit elsewhere.

Outside linebacker Andrew Chatfield entered the transfer portal days before the Florida Gators' 2021 season began, but remained with the team at least through the FAU game on September 4.

Head coach Dan Mullen shared that, as of September 6, Chatfield was still a member of the Gators' defense and that he had played in the season-opener. Chatfield's page on UF's roster disputes the latter point that Mullen made, though, stating that the redshirt junior has yet to take a snap for Florida in 2021.

The bottom line: Chatfield's status with the team has been up in the air, and no one outside of the program knows what the edge rusher's plans for the rest of his college career are.

At least, until some clarity was reported this past weekend.

Chatfield was spotted on the sidelines for Oregon State's week three home matchup against Idaho, according to OregonLive.com. The trip northwest marks Chatfield's first reported college visit since he entered the transfer portal in August.

Provided Florida's depth at the BUCK rush end position, Chatfield was not expected to field a major role in the Gators' defense in his fourth season, so his decision to look elsewhere certainly makes sense. A former four-star prospect who posted career-highs in tackles (13), sacks (2.5), and tackles for loss (4) in 2020 with UF, it isn't a surprise to see a Power 5 program pursuing Chatfield's services.

When asked about Chatfield two weeks ago, Mullen suggested that there wasn't anywhere for the linebacker to go. Over 1,000 players entered the transfer portal this past offseason which led to a college football free agency of sorts, limiting roster spots across the FBS by the time the season came around.

Perhaps the Beavers do have a spot to offer Chatfield, as the program clearly has an interest in his talent. It will be interesting to see if Chatfield ultimately commits to Oregon State and makes a move in the near future, or if he will continue to evaluate his options through the end of the year and into the 2022 offseason.

Which, of course, could include a return to Florida.

