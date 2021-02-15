Florida Gators To Kick Off Spring Practice This Week

Florida will conduct an early spring practice this year after its 2020 spring camp was canceled amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Florida Gators will begin the 2021 spring football practice this week on Thursday, Feb. 18, the school announced on Monday. Head coach Dan Mullen will meet with media via Zoom on Tuesday, at 1 P.M., for the first time since the conclusion of the 2020 Cotton Bowl.

Florida was unable to begin its spring practice in 2020, which was ultimately canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic that put the sports world on halt last March.

Following an 8-4 record and a three-game losing streak to finish the 2020 season, Mullen's program is set to undergo a decent amount of transition throughout the spring and into the upcoming fall camp.

With star, Heisman quarterback Kyle Trask and several key contributors to the nation's No. 1 passing attack off to the NFL Draft, Mullen's offense in particular is set to undergo a sweeping change as fourth-year signal-caller Emory Jones expected to take over as the starter.

The Gators defense could also see some shifts after defensive back coaches Torrian Gray and Ron English were placed by Wesley McGriff and Jules Montinar shortly after the conclusion of last season.

Florida has lost a considerable amount of defensive talent to the NFL Draft, transfer portal, and eligibility, including defensive linemen Kyree Campbell and T.J. Slaton, linebacker James Houston IV, cornerbacks Marco Wilson and Chester Kimbrough, safeties Shawn Davis and Donovan Stiner, and others.

Spring practice will also offer newcomers an opportunity to get acclimated within the Gators system.

UF welcomes 12 high school early enrollees and five transfer players this spring: Quarterbacks Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and Jalen Kitna, running back Demarkcus Bowman, wide receiver Daejon Reynolds, tight end Nick Elksnis, defensive linemen Antonio Shelton, Daquan Newkirk, Justus Boone, Christopher Thomas, and Desmond Watson, linebacker Chief Borders, cornerbacks Jason Marshall Jr. and Jordan Young, safeties Corey Collier Jr. and Donovan McMillon, and kicker Jace Christmann.