Richardson's Stellar Gators Spring Game a Product of 'First Class Approach'

"Anthony is warming up there before the game. I said it to him, and I think it applies to our team, our whole organization, is that urgency you feel right now, ‘Okay, hey, I want to perform and do my job to the best of my ability for the team.’ We need that same level of urgency between now and the first opportunity in the fall, right?"

Only time will tell if the urgency that Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier saw leading into and during Thursday night's Orange and Blue game will remain in place into and through the upcoming season, but his message got through to quarterback Anthony Richardson before the first snap, certainly.

Richardson was the star of the Florida spring game show on Thursday, giving Florida fans plenty to be hopeful about as the Gators' new QB1.

Working with the first-team offense on the Blue team, Richardson was poised and comfortable from start to finish. His big arm and mobility, as expected, were on display throughout the night, but so was a sense of confidence in Florida's new offense and his ability to operate within it.

“I feel like I played good," Richardson said after the scrimmage. "My main focus was just staying consistent, playing fast. I have some good highs and some bad lows. So I just tried to find like a midpoint out there and just stay consistent throughout that whole time.”

It was hard to pinpoint any lows, much less bad lows, in Richardson's performance. The majority of his throws were timely and sharp throughout the night — he completed 18-of-24 passes for 207 yards and two touchdowns with zero interceptions, adding 22 yards and a score across six rushes.

Richardson connected with eight different pass-catchers throughout the night, and five of his completions were considered "big plays", each going for over 15 yards with his longest pass on the night finishing in a 29-yard gain via converted tight end Noah Keeter. Keeter and wide receiver Ja'Markis Weston were on the receiving end of Richardson's passing scores.

The physical talent has always been there for Richardson, and Florida fans got their first legitimate taste of those skills last season, providing hope for the future so long as Richardson improved his decision-making and learned to trust his progressions.

It was clear on Thursday that the latter two aspects of quarterback play have been the focus of Richardson's offseason as he's transitioned to Napier's offense — particularly, to Napier.

"I think Anthony is a production of a lot of hard work. I can’t say enough," Napier shared. "His approach has been first class. When I think about a quarterback we think about a person who represents everything of what the organization is about. Certainly at the highest level of football, the quarterback is the face of the organization, They set the greatest example with their work ethic, their attention to detail, their self-discipline, their approach.

"He’s a product of his work. He’s learning a new system. Standing behind him back there, it wasn’t too big for him. He communicated well and the ball went where it was supposed to go."

Richardson echoed Napier when discussing his improvements, explaining that he communicates with his offensive line before every drive about playing fast and concisely to keep the up-tempo offense moving without hesitation. Playing at that speed and in a rhythm, Richardson's decision-making has continually enhanced.

“Honestly I feel like it's my decision-making, just being confident and deliberate with what I want to do," Richardson said of his offseason progression. "I feel like I've always had a decent arm, but it’s just my thought process sometimes is terrible. But I just tried to keep it dialed in and just understand where the ball was supposed to go in certain coverages. I feel like I did a decent job with that today.”

"Decently" might be putting it lightly.

