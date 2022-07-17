Skip to main content

Gators QB Anthony Richardson Discontinues "AR-15" Branding

Anthony Richardson will no longer go by "AR-15" or use the term in his branding.

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd 

Florida Gators starting quarterback Anthony Richardson is moving forward without the nickname "AR-15" as an aspect of his branding due to its play on the semi-automatic rifle of the same name, as reported by Darren Rovell of Action Network on Sunday. 

"After discussions with my family and much thought, I have decided to no longer use the nickname "AR-15" and the current apparel line logo, which features a scope reticle, as part of my branding," Richardson wrote in a statement.

"While a nickname is only a nickname and "R-15" [sic] was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form. 

Scroll to Continue

Read More

"My representatives and I are currently working on rebranding, which includes the creation of a new logo and transitioning to simply using "AR" and my name, Anthony Richardson."

Richardson's nickname was first coined last offseason when he changed his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 15 and Name, Image and Likeness deals were legalized. The term was utilized as a part of Richardson's merchandising over the last 12 months but will be removed and replaced with a new nickname and logo moving forward.

At the time of his number change, Richardson admitted to AllGators that he had some pause regarding the nickname despite enjoying the clever play on his branding.

“I think it sounds pretty cool," Richardson said, "but I've also heard some things that some people might not like it because it's promoting gun violence."

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

53577830-B49C-4C12-A187-70737D2556FD
Recruiting

Gators LB Target Lewis Carter Commits to Oklahoma at Future 50

By Brandon Carroll22 hours ago
Gators Logo
Football

SI: Florida Gators Graded as No. 6 Most-Desirable Power 5 School

By Demetrius HarveyJul 16, 2022
Billy Napier
Recruiting

Gators Future 50 Recruiting Notebook

By Zach Goodall, Brandon Carroll and Conner ClarkeJul 15, 2022
Cormani McClain
Recruiting

CB Cormani McClain: 'I Look Up To' Gators Coach Corey Raymond

By Zach GoodallJul 15, 2022
Desmond Ricks 1
Recruiting

CB Desmond Ricks Provides Update on Florida Gators Recruitment, Plans

By Demetrius HarveyJul 15, 2022
Kamari Wilson
Football

Florida Gators Enrollee Profile: Safety Kamari Wilson

By Demetrius HarveyJul 15, 2022
C4CFFE2C-26C5-4EDF-960C-55A1CAD324DF
Basketball

Three Takeaways from Gators Hoops Summer Practice

By Brandon CarrollJul 14, 2022
OT TD
Football

Two Gators on FanNation's 2022 Preseason All-SEC Team

By Zach GoodallJul 14, 2022