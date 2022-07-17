Gators QB Anthony Richardson Discontinues "AR-15" Branding

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators starting quarterback Anthony Richardson is moving forward without the nickname "AR-15" as an aspect of his branding due to its play on the semi-automatic rifle of the same name, as reported by Darren Rovell of Action Network on Sunday.

"After discussions with my family and much thought, I have decided to no longer use the nickname "AR-15" and the current apparel line logo, which features a scope reticle, as part of my branding," Richardson wrote in a statement.

"While a nickname is only a nickname and "R-15" [sic] was simply a representation of my initials combined with my jersey number, it is important to me that my name and brand are no longer associated with the assault rifle that has been used in mass shootings, which I do not condone in any way or form.

"My representatives and I are currently working on rebranding, which includes the creation of a new logo and transitioning to simply using "AR" and my name, Anthony Richardson."

Richardson's nickname was first coined last offseason when he changed his jersey number from No. 2 to No. 15 and Name, Image and Likeness deals were legalized. The term was utilized as a part of Richardson's merchandising over the last 12 months but will be removed and replaced with a new nickname and logo moving forward.

At the time of his number change, Richardson admitted to AllGators that he had some pause regarding the nickname despite enjoying the clever play on his branding.

“I think it sounds pretty cool," Richardson said, "but I've also heard some things that some people might not like it because it's promoting gun violence."

