Photo: Billy Napier and Anthony Richardson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

If the focus of the Florida Gators' offseason wasn't on UF's new coaching staff and the culture change it has brought to the program, all eyes would solely be on quarterback Anthony Richardson's development. And rightfully so.

Even though he was limited in action as a redshirt freshman in 2021, due to injuries and his backup status to Emory Jones, Richardson emerged as a star in Gainesville. When he got his chances on the field, Richardson often flashed incredible arm strength and uncanny athleticism for a 6-foot-4, 237-pound signal-caller.

If you are a Florida fan reading this, you're well aware of these flashes of brilliance. The 21 miles-per-hour top speed on his 80-yard touchdown run vs. USF, the four touchdown comeback effort against LSU including a beautifully thrown dart of a 33-yard pass to Jacob Copeland for a game-tying score, the hurdle over an FAU defender, you name it.

Yet, Richardson entered this offseason with plenty of development needed to succeed as a starting quarterback in the SEC. He has that opportunity now that Jones is entering the transfer portal, and working as the Gators' quarterback No. 1 in spring practices, Richardson is proving himself as worthy of the role to his teammates and people around the program.

“Well, like everybody, you immediately see the physical skills. He’s a tremendous passer. Really strong guy and runner. Tremendous athlete," legendary former Gators QB Danny Wuerffel said of Richardson on Saturday.

"But I think what’s encouraging to me is to see the way he processes the game. He’s a really smart guy, and I think he’s got so much potential. And as everybody’s been saying, you hope that you see that potential translate and there’s consistency. And you hope he stays healthy.”

Injuries, of course, are hopefully a thing of the past for Richardson in the eyes of Florida coaches and fans. Last year, Richardson dealt with a nagging hamstring wound throughout the year, went down with a concussion against Georgia in his lone start, and ended his season prematurely due to surgery on a torn knee ligament.

Consistency and processing, as Wuerffel mentioned, will be required as well. Richardson made more than a handful of huge plays in 2021 and displayed plenty of promise, but he had freshman moments as well. Richardson nearly matched his touchdown-to-interception ratio throughout the year (six to five, respectively), and clearly struggled to read the daunting defense belonging to Georgia a week removed from his breakout game against LSU.

Ask his projected No. 1 receiver Justin Shorter about those two intangibles, however, and he'll tell you that Richardson is making strides.

"I just love how calm he is in really any situation, even during scrimmage," Shorter shared. "We’ll be backed up in that position they put us in, and he’s calm, he knows what he’s doing, he’s telling people where to go, making the right checks, right reads, and I just really see him putting the time in and that work in to be that guy."

Paired with proper development under new head coach and de-facto quarterbacks coach Billy Napier, Richardson's physical talent can significantly elevate the Gators' offensive production, there is very little-to-no doubt about it.

Some would even call his skill-set freaky.

"I mean, in my personal opinion, Ant’s a freakshow, so I already think the highest of Anthony," starting center Kingsley Eguakun declared. "He’s just been putting the ball on the money, man, running all around, doing his thing. Y’all know how Anthony is. I don’t have too much to say on him, but yeah. He handles his business. He definitely is taking that leadership role, you know, stepping into that starting QB position a lot."

But of course, arm power and athleticism can only take a quarterback so far. The ability to make reads and process defenses, as well as leadership qualities, are equally important necessities for a signal-caller to be successful.

All accounts from Florida's spring camp suggest that Richardson is polishing his game in each area.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.