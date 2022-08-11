The Athletic's annual College Football "Freaks List" was released on Wednesday, honoring the game's 100 most physically and athletically imposing players across the country entering the 2022 season.

Two Florida Gators made the cut, including the lone quarterback to be found anywhere on the list, Anthony Richardson. He was joined by defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, and it doesn't come as a huge surprise to see either player among the nation's 100 "freaks."

50. Anthony Richardson, Florida, quarterback We never have many quarterbacks on this list, but this is a rare athlete. Richardson is a chiseled 6-4, 238 pounds with just 10 percent body fat and says he has run a 4.4 40 and can throw a football 75 yards. Football insiders eye-balling college quarterbacks at this summer’s Manning Passing Academy were wowed by Richardson’s physical tools, saying he and Kentucky’s Will Levis were well above and beyond every other quarterback there. Richardson cleans 325 pounds and squatted 500 this offseason. “Anthony is physically built like an outside linebacker — tall, long, and chiseled out of stone,” said Florida strength coach Mark Hocke. “Has the athleticism (speed and agility) and bounce (plays above the rim) of a running back/wide receiver combined with a Jugs machine for an arm.”

If Richardson, indeed, ran a 4.4-second 40-yard dash over the summer — this is under the assumption it was a 4.4-flat — his time would rank tied for second with Reggie McNeal among quarterbacks to participate in the drill at the NFL Combine dating back to 1999, per MockDraftable. Only Michael Vick (4.33) ran it faster.

83. Gervon Dexter, Florida, defensive tackle He was a bright spot in a down year for Florida, making 51 tackles and four TFLs. This is a huge man who moves well at 6-5 1/2, 313 pounds with 24 percent body fat. Dexter squats 655 pounds and benches 425. “Gervon is a unique body type with an elite mixture of height, length and muscle makeup,” strength coach Mark Hocke said. “He’s strong enough to hold the point and quick enough to affect the QB, making him an every down QB nightmare.”

In addition to his freaky skill-set and well-noted positional versatility, Dexter has taken on a crucial leadership role for Florida's defense entering the 2022 season — one he and Florida fans are hoping will be his best yet.

