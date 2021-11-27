Gators QB Anthony Richardson on His Future: ‘I’m a Gator'

It appears that redshirt freshman QB Anthony Richardson is here to stay with the Florida Gators, at least for now as the young QB met with the media following the team's 24-21 victory over the Florida State Seminoles.

Richardson was asked plainly about his with the team considering his potential to transfer following a year with limited playing time and a new coaching staff set to head into the program. He responded with just three words.

"I'm a Gator."

There has been plenty of speculation surrounding Richardson's status with Flordia for the future, plenty assumed that he would simply transfer following the year, and that was amplified last week after the young QB temporarily removed "Quarterback at The University of Florida" from his bio on Twitter last week.

The QB, of course, would add the language back not long after it was discovered missing by both fans and reporters.

Today, Richardson entered the game in relief of redshirt junior QB Emory Jones who would throw three first-half picks and a near fourth interesting during the team's first drive of the second half.

Richardson finished the game by completing five out of seven of his passes for 55 yards and a touchdown. He'd finish with 11 carries for 27 yards as well.

Earlier in the season, there was once again speculation surrounding his status on the team for the future, with Richardson stating in a press conference that he was a Gator "right now."



“I can’t really speak on that,” Richardson said following the team's loss to LSU earlier this year. “Time is the only thing that can tell, but right now I’m a Gator. That’s the only thing that matters.”

Richardson would later clarify his position, stating on social media that he's a Florida Gator "through and through."



Now, Florida will head into the postseason, expected to accept a bid to play in a bowl game after a 6-6 season filled with plenty of disappointment. Florida will look to bring in a new coaching staff. Many are already speculating and reporting that the program is closing in on landing Louisianna head coach Billy Napier.

Entering the transfer portal has been made easy over the past year with players able to transfer anywhere they'd like without sitting out, including in-conference. Well, it appears Richardson is staying put, at least for now.

