Mullen Updates Florida Gators QB Anthony Richardson's Status

The latest injury update on Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson ahead of Saturday's game vs. Alabama.

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Zach Goodall

The updates regarding Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson's hamstring injury continue to be positive as Florida's week three contest against the Alabama Crimson Tide inches closer.

Head coach Dan Mullen told media during Wednesday's SEC teleconference that Richardson has practiced every day in preparation for this Saturday's game and that he has looked "fine" doing so.

"He's looked fine," Mullen said on Wednesday. "He's still practiced every day. He's getting treatment, making sure that he's healthy, ready to go. But he's had a pretty good week of practice."

Richardson pulled up on an 80-yard touchdown run against the USF Bulls this past Saturday with hamstring tightness and did not return to the game. He finished 3-of-3 passing for 152 yards and two touchdowns through the air, with four rushing attempts for 115 yards and the long score.

Should Richardson suit up and play on Saturday, which seems to be the expectation at this point given Mullen's comments, Alabama head coach Nick Saban understands the potential problems Florida's redshirt freshman signal-caller can pose to his Crimson Tide defense.

"He’s definitely a big, strong running back-type guy when he does carry the ball, and they’ve got some really good quarterback runs to feature that talent," Saban remarked on Wednesday. "But he’s also showed a lot of poise and presence in the passing game."

Despite Richardson's positive progress, Emory Jones will remain the Gators' starting quarterback according to Mullen.

