Gators QB Anthony Richardson Not Expected to Play in Gasparilla Bowl

Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Zach Goodall

Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson is not expected to suit up for the Gasparilla Bowl between UF and UCF on Dec. 23, multiple sources have indicated to AllGators.

Graham Hall of The Gainesville Sun was first to report Richardson's expected absence.

The redshirt freshman quarterback recently underwent a procedure on his knee due to an injury that has hampered him throughout the season. Richardson was seen in a soft cast and using crutches this past week.

Richardson played in seven games for Florida this season, including one start against the Georgia Bulldogs. He would complete 38 out of 64 of his passes for 529 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions on the year. He also ran the ball 51 times for 401 yards and three touchdowns.

Richardson became a fan favorite early this season during the team's Week 1 victory over FAU where the QB ran for 160 yards and a touchdown, playing sparingly throughout the contest in relief of starting QB Emory Jones.

Richardson's first opportunity to start over Jones didn't end well, however, as the redshirt freshman was only able to complete 12 out of 20 of his passes for 82 yards and two interceptions during the team's loss against Georgia. His first start came on the heels of a stellar comeback-game performance against LSU.

While the Gators ultimately lost 49-42 against the Tigers, Richardson battled back in relief of Jones, completing 10 out of 19 of his passes for 167 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He'd also run for a touchdown during the contest.

Richardson's injury and subsequent surgery cast some doubt over his status for spring practices in a couple of months under new Florida head coach Billy Napier. However, once Richardson is back and healthy he should be able to compete to take command of the offense, no longer dealing with the effects over an injury he nursed throughout the year.

