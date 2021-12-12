Skip to main content
    •
    December 12, 2021
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Gators QB Anthony Richardson Not Expected to Play in Gasparilla Bowl

    Redshirt freshman QB Anthony Richardson recently underwent a procedure on his knee, sources tell AllGators.
    Author:

    Photo: Anthony Richardson; Credit: Zach Goodall

    Florida Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson is not expected to suit up for the Gasparilla Bowl between UF and UCF on Dec. 23, multiple sources have indicated to AllGators.

    Graham Hall of The Gainesville Sun was first to report Richardson's expected absence. 

    The redshirt freshman quarterback recently underwent a procedure on his knee due to an injury that has hampered him throughout the season. Richardson was seen in a soft cast and using crutches this past week.

    Richardson played in seven games for Florida this season, including one start against the Georgia Bulldogs. He would complete 38 out of 64 of his passes for 529 yards, six touchdowns and five interceptions on the year. He also ran the ball 51 times for 401 yards and three touchdowns.

    Read More

    Richardson became a fan favorite early this season during the team's Week 1 victory over FAU where the QB ran for 160 yards and a touchdown, playing sparingly throughout the contest in relief of starting QB Emory Jones.

    Richardson's first opportunity to start over Jones didn't end well, however, as the redshirt freshman was only able to complete 12 out of 20 of his passes for 82 yards and two interceptions during the team's loss against Georgia. His first start came on the heels of a stellar comeback-game performance against LSU.

    While the Gators ultimately lost 49-42 against the Tigers, Richardson battled back in relief of Jones, completing 10 out of 19 of his passes for 167 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. He'd also run for a touchdown during the contest. 

    Richardson's injury and subsequent surgery cast some doubt over his status for spring practices in a couple of months under new Florida head coach Billy Napier. However, once Richardson is back and healthy he should be able to compete to take command of the offense, no longer dealing with the effects over an injury he nursed throughout the year.

    Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

    Anthony Richardson
    Football

    Gators QB Anthony Richardson Not Expected to Play in Gasparilla Bowl

    38 seconds ago
    Cleat
    Recruiting

    DE Nyjalik Kelly Includes Florida Gators in Top 5

    1 hour ago
    Kamari Wilson and Billy Napier
    Recruiting

    Florida Gators Repositioning Themselves for 2022 Top-Ranked Safety

    16 hours ago
    EJ Lightsey
    Recruiting

    LB EJ Lightsey Decommits From the Gators

    23 hours ago
    Billy Napier
    Recruiting

    Gators Land OL Christian Williams, First Commit for Billy Napier

    Dec 10, 2021
    Urban Meyer
    Football

    Jaguars Coach Urban Meyer Says "No Substance" to Tosh Lupoi Joining Gators

    Dec 10, 2021
    Zachary Carter
    Football

    Gators DL Zachary Carter to Skip Gasparilla Bowl, Declares for 2022 NFL Draft

    Dec 10, 2021
    Mohamoud Diabate
    Football

    Gators LB Mohamoud Diabate Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

    Dec 10, 2021