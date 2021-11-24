Report: Gators QB Anthony Richardson Expected to Start vs. FSU, Jones Injured

The Florida Gators are expected to go with redshirt freshman QB Anthony Richardson against the Florida State Seminoles this weekend.

Photo Credit: Alex Shepherd

According to a report from The Gainesville Sun's Zach Abolverdi, the Florida Gators are expected to start redshirt freshman Anthony Richardson against the Florida State Seminoles .

This comes after an injury to redshirt junior QB Emory Jones who hurt his ankle in practice this week. Abolverdi says the extent of Jones' injury is unknown at this time.

This would be Richardson's second start of the season, first earning the start against the Georgia Bulldogs in Oct. this year. He earned serious playing time heading into this season but hasn't played in a couple of weeks due to his injuries.

According to then-head coach Dan Mullen, Richardson couldn't play in the team's game against Samford due to an injury to his knee, suffered while dancing the week prior. Now, it seems Richardson will be getting another opportunity, this time against one of the team's most-hated rivals in the Seminoles.

Thus far this season, Richardson completed 33 out of 57 of his passes for 474 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions. He's also run the football 40 times for 374 yards and three touchdowns.

Richarson first earned an opportunity to start against Georgia, completing just 12 out of 20 of his passes for 82 yards and two interceptions. He would be injured during the game, due to a hit that led to a concussion.

His start was earned after a late-game rally against LSU the previous week, completing 10 out of 19 of his passes for 167 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions, coming in relief of Jones.

As for Jones, if he doesn't suit up, he might have played his final game at Florida, unless he is to return to the program next season under new leadership.

Though it was an up and down season, Jones would set the Florida record for most yards in a single game against Samford this season, contributing with 550 yards on the day.

In his career, Jones completed 248 out of 371 of his passes for 3,012 yards, 25 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. This season was the first time Jones earned starting reps.

