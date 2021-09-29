Full Circle: New Gators DL Valentino is Ready to Face Kentucky Again

September 29, 2021
Full Circle: New Gators DL Antonio Valentino is Ready to Face Kentucky Again

As the No. 10 Florida Gators get set to face off against Kentucky on Saturday, Antonio Valentino is ready to take on the challenge against the first team he started against.
Author:
Publish date:

Photo Credit: Alex Shepherd

While the No. 10 Florida Gators have plenty of history in Lexington, one of its newest players may take the cake as the team gets set to face off against Kentucky on Saturday.

Formally of the Big 10, transferring to UF this year from Penn State, Gators defensive lineman Antonio Valentino is ready to right some wrongs after nearly since facing off against the Wildcats as a member of the Nittany Lions.

No, there isn't a rivalry between Penn State and Kentucky, but there is some history between Valentino and the program after the redshirt senior drew his first start against the Wildcats in the 2019 Citrus Bowl.

Kentucky would go on to win the contest, running all over the Nittany Lions defense with now-NFL running back Benny Snell Jr. as the lead tailback. No, it's not a particularly fond memory that Valentino holds, but it is one he will never forget, and he will have an opportunity on Saturday to circle back to where it all began.

While Kentucky may have different coordinators now since that 2018-19 season, the identity they hold, Valentino says, remains.

"I think they have an identity that they would like to stick to because when we played them, they had Benny Snell running the ball," Valentino told members of the Florida media on Monday via Zoom.

"And obviously, if you watch the game they ran all over us, unfortunately. That’s an NFL running back and an SEC offensive line, not to throw shade on the Big 10 or anything. They were the better team that day and they earned it."

Indeed, while Kentucky would go on to win just 27-24 in the Citrus Bowl, Penn State didn't score more than seven points until the fourth quarter when they exploded with a near-comeback, scoring 17 unanswered.

The Wildcats also ran the football for 176 yards, including 144 from Snell alone, who would go on to score two touchdowns on the day.

As for Valentino, he was able to record a tackle and is likely going to look to do a bit more this go-around as a seasoned veteran, playing alongside an SEC defense against another tough SEC opponent. He expects more of the same from Kentucky, the fifth-ranked rushing attack in the SEC, this time around, too.

"They’re running the ball very well and very effectively. It’s more of a pro-style offense, but I think they want to stick to that," Valentino remarked. "It’s pretty similar you can still see the mentality because that was really the first offensive line that I played against, they were like real chippy and vocal.

"I was like, I kind of like this. You know me, I like to talk a lot, so I think that’s kinda how I like to play football. I like to talk. It’s just fun. That’s just part of the fun of the game to me."

The Wildcats' lead tailback this season, Chrisopher Rodriguez Jr. has totaled 521 rushing yards and four touchdowns thus far this season. He will be the toughest back that Florida has had to face thus far this season, and what they'll try to do against Florida isn't a surprise to Valentino.

"I think they’re tough, physical guys up front with great backs. If it ain’t broke don’t fix it. They’re going to stick to their bread and butter.”

Perhaps this time, though, the Valentino will be able to get it done, this time with the Gators.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting.

