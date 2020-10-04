SI.com
HomeFootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators Tied For No. 3 In Coaches Poll, Drop In AP Top 25

Graham Marsh

College football's week five has come and gone, and the Coaches and AP Polls have been updated. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about the updated polls, when it comes to both Florida and the rest of college football. 

Week Six Coaches Poll:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Florida (tie)

3. Georgia (tie)

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Miami

8. Penn State

9. North Carolina

10. Oklahoma State

11. Cincinnati

12. Tennessee

13. Auburn

14. Wisconsin

15. BYU

16. LSU

17. Oregon

18. Virginia Tech

19. Michigan

20. Texas A&M

21. SMU

22. Texas

23. Louisiana

24. Iowa State

25. UCF

Week Six AP Poll:

1. Clemson

2. Bama

3. Georgia

4. Florida

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Miami

8. UNC

9. Penn State

10. Oklahoma State

11. Cincinnati

12. Oregon

13. Auburn

14. Tennessee

15. BYU

16. Wisconsin

17. LSU

18. SMU

19. Virginia Tech

20. Michigan

21. A&M

22. Texas

23. Louisiana

24. Iowa State

 25. Minnesota

The Gators dropped one spot in the AP Top 25, getting jumped by rival Georgia after the Bulldogs' strong showing against Auburn. UGA dismantled the Tigers by a score of 27-6, behind a strong showing from new quarterback Stetson Bennett and a stout defensive performance. 

The Gators took care of South Carolina for most of the day, but continued to show some weakness on the defensive side of the ball. In UF's 38-24 victory over the Gamecocks, Florida's defense did not put the Gamecocks away as quickly as most would have hoped and struggled to get South Carolina off the field on conversion downs. 

That, along with Georgia's performance, is the reasoning for the jump in the AP Poll. As far as the coaches poll, the No. 3 spot is the only spot on the list with a tie, so clearly there is thought to be very little room between the Gators and Dawgs among FBS coaches. 

This list will also begin to shake up a bit more once the Big 10 and Pac 12 get involved. The Big 10 starts back on Oct. 24, while the Pac 12 comes back on Nov. 7. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Former Clemson RB Demarkcus Bowman Will Transfer to Florida

The Gators redeem themselves for their biggest miss of the 2020 recruiting cycle, as running back Demarkcus Bowman has announced his plans to transfer to Florida.

Donavon Keiser

by

homer_gator

Florida Gators Defense Better, But Still 'Catching Up' Says Mullen

While the Gators did not have the performance they'd prefer to have against the South Carolina Gamecocks today, the defense did rebound some but still have room to improve.

Demetrius Harvey

Around the SEC: How the Rest of the League Fared in Week Two

We take you around the SEC to take a closer look at how the rest of the competition fared in week two of the conference-only schedule.

michaelknauff

Florida Gators vs. South Carolina: Game Predictions and Takes

The Sports Illustrated - AllGators staff and contributors offer their takes and score predictions for the Florida Gators matchup against the South Carolina Gamecocks this weekend.

Zach Goodall

Local Legend: Whittemore Talks First Touchdown With Gators

Gainesville native Trent Whittemore discusses his first touchdown and development with the Florida Gators.

Zach Goodall

The Good, the Bad, and the Ugly From Florida Gators vs. South Carolina

Breaking down the good, the bad, and the ugly from the Gators week two matchup against the Gamecocks.

Brandon Carroll

Gators Offense Steady in First Half, Florida Leads South Carolina 24-14

The No. 3 Florida Gators lead the South Carolina Gamecocks 24-14 at halftime in the team's home opener.

Demetrius Harvey

by

sckendallUF

Five Key Takeaways From Florida's Win Over South Carolina

Our key takeaways from the Florida Gators' 38-24 victory over South Carolina.

Zach Goodall

Florida Gators Survive Late Gamecocks Rally in 38-24 Victory Over South Carolina

An up-and-down day leads to a close Florida Gators victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks on Saturday in its home opener.

Demetrius Harvey

Florida Gators X-Factor vs. South Carolina: DB Marco Wilson

With the Gators backend looking to regroup against South Carolina from a rough week one outing, veteran defensive back Marco Wilson is this week's Florida X-Factor.

Brandon Carroll