College football's week five has come and gone, and the Coaches and AP Polls have been updated. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about the updated polls, when it comes to both Florida and the rest of college football.

Week Six Coaches Poll:

1. Clemson

2. Alabama

3. Florida (tie)

3. Georgia (tie)

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Miami

8. Penn State

9. North Carolina

10. Oklahoma State

11. Cincinnati

12. Tennessee

13. Auburn

14. Wisconsin

15. BYU

16. LSU

17. Oregon

18. Virginia Tech

19. Michigan

20. Texas A & M

21. SMU

22. Texas

23. Louisiana

24. Iowa State

25. UCF

Week Six AP Poll:

1. Clemson

2. Bama

3. Georgia

4. Florida

5. Notre Dame

6. Ohio State

7. Miami

8. UNC

9. Penn State

10. Oklahoma State

11. Cincinnati

12. Oregon

13. Auburn

14. Tennessee

15. BYU

16. Wisconsin

17. LSU

18. SMU

19. Virginia Tech

20. Michigan

21. A & M

22. Texas

23. Louisiana

24. Iowa State

25. Minnesota

The Gators dropped one spot in the AP Top 25, getting jumped by rival Georgia after the Bulldogs' strong showing against Auburn. UGA dismantled the Tigers by a score of 27-6, behind a strong showing from new quarterback Stetson Bennett and a stout defensive performance.

The Gators took care of South Carolina for most of the day, but continued to show some weakness on the defensive side of the ball. In UF's 38-24 victory over the Gamecocks, Florida's defense did not put the Gamecocks away as quickly as most would have hoped and struggled to get South Carolina off the field on conversion downs.

That, along with Georgia's performance, is the reasoning for the jump in the AP Poll. As far as the coaches poll, the No. 3 spot is the only spot on the list with a tie, so clearly there is thought to be very little room between the Gators and Dawgs among FBS coaches.

This list will also begin to shake up a bit more once the Big 10 and Pac 12 get involved. The Big 10 starts back on Oct. 24, while the Pac 12 comes back on Nov. 7.