Florida Gators Tied For No. 3 In Coaches Poll, Drop In AP Top 25
Graham Marsh
College football's week five has come and gone, and the Coaches and AP Polls have been updated. Below, you'll find everything you need to know about the updated polls, when it comes to both Florida and the rest of college football.
Week Six Coaches Poll:
1. Clemson
2. Alabama
3. Florida (tie)
3. Georgia (tie)
5. Notre Dame
6. Ohio State
7. Miami
8. Penn State
9. North Carolina
10. Oklahoma State
11. Cincinnati
12. Tennessee
13. Auburn
14. Wisconsin
15. BYU
16. LSU
17. Oregon
18. Virginia Tech
19. Michigan
20. Texas A&M
21. SMU
22. Texas
23. Louisiana
24. Iowa State
25. UCF
Week Six AP Poll:
1. Clemson
2. Bama
3. Georgia
4. Florida
5. Notre Dame
6. Ohio State
7. Miami
8. UNC
9. Penn State
10. Oklahoma State
11. Cincinnati
12. Oregon
13. Auburn
14. Tennessee
15. BYU
16. Wisconsin
17. LSU
18. SMU
19. Virginia Tech
20. Michigan
21. A&M
22. Texas
23. Louisiana
24. Iowa State
25. Minnesota
The Gators dropped one spot in the AP Top 25, getting jumped by rival Georgia after the Bulldogs' strong showing against Auburn. UGA dismantled the Tigers by a score of 27-6, behind a strong showing from new quarterback Stetson Bennett and a stout defensive performance.
The Gators took care of South Carolina for most of the day, but continued to show some weakness on the defensive side of the ball. In UF's 38-24 victory over the Gamecocks, Florida's defense did not put the Gamecocks away as quickly as most would have hoped and struggled to get South Carolina off the field on conversion downs.
That, along with Georgia's performance, is the reasoning for the jump in the AP Poll. As far as the coaches poll, the No. 3 spot is the only spot on the list with a tie, so clearly there is thought to be very little room between the Gators and Dawgs among FBS coaches.
This list will also begin to shake up a bit more once the Big 10 and Pac 12 get involved. The Big 10 starts back on Oct. 24, while the Pac 12 comes back on Nov. 7.