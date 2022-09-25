Gators Fall Out of AP Top 25 Following Loss to Volunteers

The Florida Gators received 56 AP Top 25 votes following their 38-33 defeat to the now-No. 8 Tennessee Volunteers, 110 short of the Kansas State Wildcats at No. 25, meaning UF's first rankings appearance under head coach Billy Napier has come to an end three weeks after it began.

RELATED: Takeaways from Florida's 38-33 loss to Tennessee

The Gators are now back where they started when it comes to the AP rankings. Having begun the 2022 season unranked, Florida historically surged from outside of the top 25 to No. 12 following the program's Week 1 triumph over the former No. 7 Utah Utes.

No. 12 is where the Gators peaked before falling to No. 18 after their Week 2 loss to Kentucky and sliding to No. 20 following a narrow victory over USF in Week 3.

A total of seven SEC teams can be found in the latest batch of rankings: Georgia, Alabama, Kentucky, Tennessee, Ole Miss, Texas A&M and Arkansas.

You can find the entire Week 5 AP Top 25 below.

1. Georgia (4-0)

2. Alabama (4-0)

3. Ohio State (4-0)

4. Michigan (4-0)

5. Clemson (4-0)

6. USC (4-0)

7. Kentucky (4-0)

8. Tennessee (4-0)

9. Oklahoma State (3-0)

10. North Carolina State (4-0)

11. Penn State (4-0)

12. Utah (3-1)

13. Oregon (3-1)

14. Ole Miss (4-0)

15. Washington (4-0)

16. Baylor (3-1)

17. Texas A&M (3-1)

18. Oklahoma (3-1)

19. BYU (3-1)

20. Arkansas (3-1)

21. Minnesota (4-0)

22. Wake Forest (3-1)

23. Florida State (4-0)

24. Pittsburgh (3-1)

25. Kansas State (3-1)

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.