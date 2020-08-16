Former Florida Gators WR Aubrey Hill Passes Away

Former Florida Gators wide receiver Aubrey Hill passed away this afternoon, sources have confirmed to Sports Illustrated's John Garcia. He was 48 years old.

According to 247Sports, Hill was battling an undisclosed illness.

Hill spent his college playing career at the University of Florida from 1991-94, playing wide receiver where he caught 87 passes for 1,454 yards and 18 touchdowns during Florida's first three SEC Championship-winning seasons.

Following his college career, Hill began a coaching career as a graduate assistant for Florida, spending three years with the Gators before serving on Duke, Elon, Pittsburgh, and Miami's staffs. Hill returned to Florida in 2011 under head coach Will Muschamp as the team's wide receivers coach before resigning shortly before the 2012 season.

Hill served as Miami Carol City High School's head coach from 2013-16, leading the Chiefs to a state championship in 2016 with now-Gators running back Nay'Quan Wright on the team. He was named the 2016 Miami Dolphins High School Coach of the year and a finalist for the 2016 Don Shula NFL High School Coach of the Year.

A quick gig with Marshall led to Hill's most recent position as wide receivers coach for Florida International.

Hill's friends, players, and peers shared their reactions on social media shortly following the news.