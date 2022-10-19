Skip to main content

Gators OT Austin Barber Named to CFN Midseason Freshman All-America First Team

Florida Gators redshirt freshman Austin Barber earns midseason recognition with All-American first team honors from College Football News

Photo: Austin Barber; Credit: Zach Goodall

Florida Gators redshirt freshman offensive tackle Austin Barber was named to the College Football News Midseason Freshman All-America First Team on Wednesday.

He’s the second Gators offensive lineman to earn midseason honors for his performance this season. He joins midseason All-American guard O’Cyrus Torrence with his honor.

According to Pro Football Focus, Barber is ranked as the No. 16 overall offensive tackle in the FBS. His impressive production comes in relief of right tackle Michael Tarquin, who began the season as the starter before he went down with an injury in week two against Kentucky.

Barber’s filled the spot in a big way, performing at a high level to earn the midseason recognition. His emergence provides promise to a thin exterior offensive line unit as his talents suggest bookend potential for the critical tackle spot while offensive line coaches Rob Sale and Darnell Stapleton recruit the position.

The two tackles alternated slightly in Tarquin’s return against LSU, but Barber controlled the starting spot and majority of snaps in the contest.

As a result, Florida’s biggest success on this season comes on the ground, with Montrell Johnson, Trevor Eteinne, Nay’Quan Wright and quarterback Anthony Richardson making plays in the rushing game this year.

Barber’s aided the nation’s No. 19 rushing offense, averaging 212.6 yards on the ground per game.

