Florida Gators Backup QB Position Tricky Following Spring Transfers

The Florida Gators' quarterback room will be something to watch moving forward following the recent transfers this spring.

The Florida Gators are dealing with some attrition on their roster, but especially at the quarterback position. Thus far this year, two players have opted to transfer out of the program, including Emory Jones and, most recently, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson.

With both players headed to other programs around the country, Florida will need to rely on its backups more than ever, including Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III, redshirt freshman Jalen Kitna and incoming freshman Max Brown.

The hope is that starter Anthony Richardson will make the backups less important with strong play, but due to his injury history, Miller and Kitna will especially be depended on in 2022.

While Miller is a redshirt sophomore, he doesn't have much experience, playing in just five games at OSU with only 14 passes thrown in his career.

Kitna has yet to appear in a single game and barely participated during the team's spring game last week, throwing three passes and an interception on the night. His performance, even in a short time, left plenty to be desired. Needing to see him for an extended period, Miller took the majority of the reps at QB along with Richardson, making it clear who the immediate backup will be.

In March, Gators head coach Billy Napier noted the importance of Miller being brought in, understanding that what is happening now as far as the attrition at the position, was anticipated.

"There’s a reason Jack’s here, first of all. We anticipated potential issues. I think Jack comes across as a guy who has been in competition before. He’s played in games before. I think he does come across like it’s not too big for him. He’s comfortable," Napier said when asked about the young QB.

"He’s able to handle the good and the bad. I think he can make a play, and then be the same guy the next play. He can make a mistake, and then be the same guy the next play. So there’s some steadiness there that I appreciate."

Miller would go on to complete 13 out of 23 of his passes for 121 yards during the spring game. He also would throw an ill-advised interception in the end zone during the early portion of the contest. Still, Miller has looked like the better of the backups during his time at Gainesville, and it's likely his experience that allows it.

Following the contest, Miller explained just what drew him to Gainesville in the first place, his past relationship with Napier while the coach was at Arizona State, but also because he believes that the new Florida coach is on the path to building something special.

"I know he was going to build something special. Look at what he did the last place he went to," Miller said, referencing Napier's time at UL. "His formula works and I think he’s a really good coach with his approach every day. He’s a players coach. He cares about everybody.”

Having Miller within the room is part of the reason why Florida won't be aggressive in the transfer portal at the QB position. In fact, Napier indicated recently during his speaking tour - this time in Jacksonville (Fla) - that the program isn't likely to bring in a QB at all, even following the attrition.

"No, I think we anticipated some attrition to be quite honest," Napier said during the event when asked about the potential of adding a QB.

"You know, most years you're going to carry around four scholarship players, potentially five. I think that we took Jack Miller with some anticipated attrition. I think we, just based off of our research, our knowledge of the situation, certainly went out and signed Max (Brown) as well."

With Brown coming in during the summer, the Gators will have the four QBs on the roster under scholarship. Moving forward, though, there isn't much room for error. The inexperience and talent among the group, particularly following the first two, is glaring and it could become an issue for Florida in the not-so-distant future should injuries occur at the position.

