Baylor offensive line transfer Micah Mazzccua committed to Florida over Nebraska and Auburn on Tuesday evening.

Mazzccua, who entered the portal on Dec. 18, visited Florida from Jan. 6-8 before reaching his transfer decision. After redshirting the 2020 COVID-19 season, Mazzccua maintains three seasons of college eligibility.

Following the departures of 2022 starters O'Cyrus Torrence (NFL Draft) and Ethan White (transfer portal), as well as backups Josh Braun and Yousef Mugharbil, Florida entered the offseason with a glaring need to guard that needed to be addressed with both short and long-term reinforcements.

The early signing day provided the former as UF signed two interior linemen, Roderick Kearney and Knijeah Harris, while Mazzccua fits the bill as an immediate fix at the guard spot.

Standing at 6-foot-5, 331 pounds, Mazzccua emerged as a redshirt freshman by appearing in nine games before earning a starting role at left guard along Baylor's front five for 11 matchups in 2022.

Mazzccua allowed just one sack and 11 pressures on the year in pass protection, according to Pro Football Focus, only allowing three fewer pressures than Torrence in as many games. He also produced a run-blocking grade of 78.5 (out of 100), per PFF, good for the 15th-best mark among qualifying FBS guards.

As such, Mazzccua will be expected to replace one of White or Torrence on UF's offensive line. Rising fourth-year junior Richie Leonard IV, who appeared in 11 games with one start and logged 222 offensive line snaps for Florida in 2022, is a likely candidate to align opposite Mazzccua.

Mazzccua is the sixth addition to Florida's roster via transfer this offseason, following quarterback Graham Mertz (Wisconsin), defensive linemen Cam'Ron Jackson (Memphis) and Caleb Banks (Louisville) and linebackers Teradja Mitchell (Ohio State) and Deuce Spurlock (Michigan).

