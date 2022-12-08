Billy Napier Addresses Gators Roster Ahead of Bowl: 'We'll Be Ready to Go'

Photo: Billy Napier; Credit: Alex Shepherd

At the time this story was published, 28 scholarship players from Florida's 2022 roster were known to be leaving the program this offseason if they hadn't already.

Not all of those players had worn a Gators uniform for the final time, though.

"I think we've got a handful of players that will finish with the team," head coach Billy Napier expressed on Thursday. "We have a handful of players that are in the portal that are going to be with us through the bowl."

18 scholarship players, and counting, have entered or plan to enter the transfer portal in the near future. Paired with at least five players heading to the NFL Draft as well as quarterback Jalen Kitna and edge rusher Brenton Cox Jr.'s dismissals, UF's projected roster for the upcoming Las Vegas Bowl currently stands at 61 players.

The list of participants includes defensive tackle Gervon Dexter, who declared for the draft but plans to play in the game, as well as senior wide receiver Jordan Pouncey, linebacker Amari Burney and safety Trey Dean III, who have not made their post-collegiate career plans known.

While the reinforcements ease some concern, the purging of the roster has played a part in the Gators entering their matchup with No. 14 (CFP) Oregon State on December 17 as 11-point underdogs.

Napier, leading UF to a postseason appearance to conclude his first season in charge, admitted to the challenges of roster attrition amid bowl prep but stated his confidence in the contributors that remain at every position.

"We had a great practice today," Napier said. "I think the big thing is when you start prepping for the opponent, there'll be a few positions where there's some challenges in terms of practice and scout teams and those types of things.

"But each group has got a solid group of players. We’ll be ready to go.”

Among the players Florida understands it will be without are quarterback Anthony Richardson, wide receiver Justin Shorter, right guard O'Cyrus Torrence and linebacker Ventrell Miller, each a member of the Gators' starting lineup in 2022 and each looking toward the pros.

RELATED: Jack Miller III named Gators'starting QB in Las Vegas Bowl

Napier conveyed an understanding for players who have turned their attention toward the NFL — Miller's absence, for instance, stems from his upcoming graduation — but made an example of Dexter's decision to return for one more game and the large-scale buy-in from players that it speaks to.

"He’s a loyal guy who really cares about the team. I've just got a lot of respect for the guy," Napier remarked of Dexter. "Obviously, a tough decision. You’ve got some really good numbers relative to where he’s expected to go in the draft. One of those fringe decisions but one that was hard.

"He’s going to finish up with the team and I think that reflects, to some degree, the progress that we made this year. This guy, he’s a great teammate and one that I think has a lot of love and respect for the staff and the players. Very proud of Gervon. He had a good work day. He’s out here working on his craft, encouraging his teammates, trying to be a leader. We’ll be supporting him all the way through.”

Kickoff between Florida and Oregon State is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET/11:30 a.m. PT on December 17 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nev.

