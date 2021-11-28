Billy Napier Comments on Candidacy for Florida Gators Head Coach

What did Billy Napier say about his coaching future following Louisiana-Lafayette's victory over Louisiana-Monroe?

Billy Napier had very little to offer about reportedly being the leading candidate for the Florida Gators' head coaching gig following Louisiana-Lafayette's 21-16 victory over Louisiana-Monroe on Saturday.

However, if there's any substance that can be pulled from Napier's post-game comments, it's that he certainly did not rule out the possibility of a move to Gainesville in the near future.

"No decision has been made yet," Napier said in a Saturday evening press conference, asked about the rumor mill. "We're still certainly evaluating everything, and I think the main thing here is that our focus is on this team, this group, and the work that's left to be done.

"You know, we'll cross that bridge when we get to it."

That bridge could be approaching in the very near future, as Florida intends to hire its next head coach "as quickly as we can," per athletic director Scott Stricklin.

Napier has been connected to Florida's head coaching vacancy, practically exclusively, since Dan Mullen was fired from his post last Sunday. A common candidate for Power 5 jobs in recent years, Florida reportedly met with Napier on Monday and has been in talks with the leader of the Ragin Cajuns' program ever since.

Naturally, that made onlookers wonder if his candidacy was a distraction while Louisiana prepared for its regular-season finale, as the Cajuns managed to defeat an inferior ULM program by only five points on Saturday.

That wasn't the case, according to Cajuns safety Kam Pedescleaux.

"It hasn't been difficult," Pedescleaux said on Saturday. "I feel like as a team we don't really focus on those outside things. We hear things about it. But as a team we stay together. We know that this group is special, and we just want to go bring those seniors out with a win, and a championship to Lafayette."

Louisiana will face Appalachian State on Saturday in the Sun Belt championship. Should Napier agree to take the Florida job this week, or another, he is expected to coach the title game before taking over his new role on a full-time basis.

