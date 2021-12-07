Skip to main content
    December 7, 2021
    Florida Gators' Billy Napier Named Eddie Robinson Award Finalist

    Billy Napier is under consideration as the nation's best college football head coach for the 2021 season.
    Author:

    New Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier has been named one of 13 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award, the Football Writers Association of America and the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced on Tuesday, a credit to his work during the 2021 season and his final campaign with the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns.

    The Ragin' Cajuns won the Sun Belt Championship over Appalachian State this past Saturday, marking the first Sun Belt conference title in school history, and finished the season before their bowl game with a 12-1 record and an 8-0 conference record. Napier would leave Louisiana to take over the Gators' head coaching job the next day.

    The 2021 recipient will be announced on Monday, Dec. 20. The official presentation will be at a reception Saturday, Jan. 8, in Indianapolis, Ind. prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

    In alphabetical order (by last name), you can find each of the finalists below.

    Blake Anderson, Utah State 

    Dave Aranda, Baylor 

    Luke Fickell, Cincinnati 

    Thomas Hammock, NIU 

    Jim Harbaugh, Michigan 

    Billy Napier, Louisiana 

    Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh 

    Nick Saban, Alabama 

    Kalani Sitake, BYU 

    Kirby Smart, Georgia 

    Jeff Traylor, UTSA 

    Mel Tucker, Michigan State

    Kyle Whittingham, Utah

