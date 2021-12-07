Gators' Billy Napier Named Eddie Robinson Award Finalist

Billy Napier is under consideration as the nation's best college football head coach for the 2021 season.

New Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier has been named one of 13 finalists for the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year Award, the Football Writers Association of America and the Allstate Sugar Bowl announced on Tuesday, a credit to his work during the 2021 season and his final campaign with the Louisiana-Lafayette Ragin' Cajuns.

The Ragin' Cajuns won the Sun Belt Championship over Appalachian State this past Saturday, marking the first Sun Belt conference title in school history, and finished the season before their bowl game with a 12-1 record and an 8-0 conference record. Napier would leave Louisiana to take over the Gators' head coaching job the next day.

The 2021 recipient will be announced on Monday, Dec. 20. The official presentation will be at a reception Saturday, Jan. 8, in Indianapolis, Ind. prior to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

In alphabetical order (by last name), you can find each of the finalists below.

Blake Anderson, Utah State

Dave Aranda, Baylor

Luke Fickell, Cincinnati

Thomas Hammock, NIU

Jim Harbaugh, Michigan

Billy Napier, Louisiana

Pat Narduzzi, Pittsburgh

Nick Saban, Alabama

Kalani Sitake, BYU

Kirby Smart, Georgia

Jeff Traylor, UTSA

Mel Tucker, Michigan State

Kyle Whittingham, Utah

