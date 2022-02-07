Billy Napier, Gators See Upside in QB Max Brown

One of the biggest changes to the Florida Gators' 2022 recruiting class after Billy Napier took over as head coach was at the quarterback position.

Nick Evers, the No. 8 quarterback prospect in the class of 2022 per Sports Illustrated All-American, backed off of a near-nine month commitment to the program not long after Napier was officially hired and roughly a week before the early signing period.

The move left the Gators searching for a new signal-caller, and Napier responded by adding two: Ohio State transfer Jack Miller III and Liberty Christian (Okla.) recruit Max Brown, the son of former Tulsa and Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Corey Brown.

"We're very fortunate to add really two good quarterbacks to the team with Jack and Max," Napier said on Wednesday, National Signing Day, before expounding on Brown, who joined Florida's recruiting class as a commit on January 24.

"I think Max when you turn the tape on, you can immediately see the baseball background," Napier continued. "The off-platform throws. Really a natural thrower. A guy that is projected to be kind of a middle-round draft pick in baseball.

"He was 6-foot-1 and a half, 200 pounds on his visit. Dad played receiver in the National Football League. Really a good-looking athlete. We think he has upside. He just started playing quarterback two years ago. And a good runner. The guy can make some plays with his feet."

According to Prep Baseball Report, as a sophomore, Brown was considered a top-five shortstop prospect in the state of Oklahoma, lending credence to Napier's idea of a future in baseball for Brown if he had continued to follow that path.

Instead, Brown took his talents to the gridiron, and quickly emerged as one of the more productive passers in his class. In two years as Liberty Christian's starting quarterback, Brown completed 71.6 percent of his passes for 4,416 yards, 68 touchdowns and ten interceptions, rushing for 2,335 yards and 33 touchdowns as well.

Following his senior season, Brown was named the Oklahoma District 3A-3 most valuable player for his performance, and as a result, schools such as Florida and Washington came calling for his services. After an official visit to the program, Brown quickly committed to the Gators and signed with UF on National Signing Day.

"We were able to go out to his school, observe him and was very impressed. So there's some pedigree there," Napier said. "The guy's a winner. I've been impressed with his leadership skills. And I think his best football is in front of him."

Brown will have the time necessary to develop within Florida's offensive system as a member of a crowded quarterback room, as he's the youngest player at the position on the roster behind Emory Jones, Anthony Richardson, Miller, Carlos Del Rio-Wilson and Jalen Kitna.

In a couple of years from now, we'll see if Brown's potential, according to Napier and his staff's evaluation, turns into promising SEC quarterback play.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting.