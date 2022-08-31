Napier Previews Gators' Depth Chart; Competition Will Extend Into Season

Photo: Billy Napier and the Florida Gators; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida, unlike Utah, has yet to release a Week 1 depth chart prior to Saturday evening's season-opener at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.

Billy Napier was honest when asked about the status of the chart during his Monday press conference, acknowledging that even when the first and second teams are unveiled on Wednesday evening, they likely won't be finalized.

"The two deep is not ready to be put out there until probably Wednesday when we walk off the field," Napier said on Monday. "And sometimes then, it's a little bit to be determined."

This shouldn't be taken as Napier being secretive for a competitive advantage, however, which Florida fans may have grown accustomed to under the previous coaching regime. Napier expanded on what is left to be determined and how it will be accomplished during his first SEC coaches teleconference on Wednesday.

Even though there will be a defined first-team revealed on Wednesday, you can expect to see second-teamers take the field as the Gators' new coaching staff gets a feel for its personnel.

"I think one of our philosophies is we play a lot of players. I think you're gonna see a lot of rotational players," Napier shared. "You'll get a depth chart tonight, you know, that I think will give you some indications there relative to all the players that will play in the game [and] contribute to the team."

The initial depth chart will include what Napier has often deemed a core group of veterans — the top of Florida's wide receiver, offensive and defensive line, linebacker and safety units come to mind.

There will also be a mix of inexperienced and underclass contributors in spots that could surprise fans. Napier believes that the process of identifying contributors will extend into the season, particularly among the younger group.

Several sophomores and freshmen, both redshirt and true — running back Trevor Etienne, defensive ends Tyreak Sapp and Justus Boone, linebacker Shemar James, cornerback Devin Moore and safeties Donovan McMillon and Kamari Wilson, for example — have impressed throughout the offseason program.

That being said, these players and numerous others have yet to prove themselves in a game and will have opportunities to demonstrate their work ethic in practice and team meetings during the season.

"I think we've got a lot of players that are in contention for a certain amount of playing time and how much they get, it's based off of what we observed throughout the week and how they do when we do get to game day," Napier explained.

"It's a philosophy that we do have, once a guy earns our trust, it's a big deal. It's a privilege. You gotta earn the right to the walk between the lines and be one of 11 that represents this current team and also this place, this community and all the people that came before you."

By nature of Florida's roster attrition this offseason, some lesser-proven players will be forced into larger roles than perhaps originally planned. Several members of the roster have quickly built the trust Napier requires to earn playing time, whether it's as a starter or for valuable rotational reps.

Quarterback Anthony Richardson, UF's undisputed signal-caller although he has one career start under his belt, certainly qualifies in this respect.

"I would say that [it's] probably easier to talk about the positions that aren't rotational, aren't in competition," Napier said. "I think we have a lot of players that have worked hard and earned our trust to where they're gonna get opportunities."

