Billy Napier, Ty'Ron Hopper Reflect on Transfer Ahead of Gators vs. Tigers

Sometimes the transfer portal giveth, and sometimes the transfer portal taketh away. The Florida Gators saw both ends of that spectrum during head coach Billy Napier's first offseason in charge.

The headlining additions of running back Montrell Johnson Jr., wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, guard O'Cyrus Torrence and cornerback Jalen Kimber have proven fruitful five games into the 2022 campaign.

But, no loss of Florida's ten to the portal in as many months has been as great as linebacker Ty'Ron Hopper's, who transferred to Missouri in January.

Hopper departed from Florida roughly two months after Napier's arrival, at first entering and withdrawing from the portal on Jan. 20 before re-entering on Jan. 24. Hopper quickly identified the Tigers as his best fit, following his cousin Tyrone — who had recently transferred from North Carolina — to Missouri on Jan. 27.

Since, he has emerged as a star on the Tigers' defense, ranking third in the SEC in tackles for loss with 7.5 through five games to go with 32 tackles, two sacks, an interception, three pass breakups and a forced fumble.

"He's playing great," Napier said about Hopper on Wednesday. "Certainly a good competitor, one that I think has a good future in front of him."

The immediate future for Hopper entails a trip back to Gainesville, as Missouri is set to face Florida this Saturday at noon. He's the third former Gator to take on UF this season, following Utah linebacker Mohamoud Diabate in Week 1 and Tennessee offensive tackle Gerald Mincey in Week 4.

The matchup doesn't appear overly personal to Hopper, however.

"Honestly, it's easy," Hopper smiled on Tuesday, asked about his imminent return to Florida. "It's just another game. We're just trying to win [the] SEC. It's gonna be a big game, it's gonna be a dogfight.

"I wasn't with that staff or with that scheme or anything. So it's honestly like preparing for another team."

A former teammate of Hopper's seems to feel differently.

While the two exchanged friendly words earlier this week about Hurricane Ian relief efforts, Gators linebacker Ventrell Miller finds motivation in playing against a player he used to line up next to in Florida's defense.

"I think it just brings more fuel to the fire," Miller said on Wednesday. "I hated to see him go. But since it's down to rival teams now, I think it just brings more fuel, just to show up and dominate.

"I still have a good relationship with him. Talked to him this week actually. Told him to donate to my foundation, he told me he was. I've got to wait to see if he did."

Hopper's breakout wasn't difficult to foresee, whether he spent this season at Missouri, Florida or elsewhere. He closed his third season at UF in 2021 with 46 tackles, three sacks, 9.5 tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two pass breakups over the final eight games.

Whereas, Florida's linebacker unit has been inconsistent at times throughout the year, largely due to its youth. With Miller sidelined for a week due to a foot injury, redshirt freshman Jeremiah 'Scooby' Williams and true freshman Shemar James have been handed significant snaps and roles as communicators through the first half of the campaign.

Hopper's presence certainly would have aided the Gators' defense had he not transferred.

"We certainly would have loved to have him on our team. He's a good player," Napier remarked. "Just a unique window of time there. Certainly with his family, I think a family member that also went to Missouri. A little bit of a deal there."

Instead, Hopper will be on the other sideline this Saturday and has spent this week informing his teammates about "little things about certain players" as they pertain to Florida's offensive tendencies.

Unquestionably, that list of Gators would include quarterback Anthony Richardson, who Hopper combatted in practice for two seasons at UF.

"He's a really good player. Real athletic, fast, he's got some wiggle to him," Hopper said. "We're going to have to bring our A-game."

Stay tuned to All Gators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @AllGatorsOnFN on Twitter and All Gators on FanNation-Sports Illustrated on Facebook.

Get your Gators football, basketball and other sporting events tickets from SI Tickets here.