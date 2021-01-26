FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Gators DB Brad Stewart off to NFL Draft, Signs With Agency

Florida defensive back Brad Stewart Jr. joins numerous other Gators players to enter the NFL Draft.
Florida Gators defensive back Brad Stewart Jr. appears to be off to the pros.

Stewart has signed with Alliance Management Group as his representatives, according to the agency, indicating that he has entered the 2021 NFL Draft. 

Spending four seasons with the Gators after signing out of McDonough (New Orleans, La.), Stewart compiled 124 tackles, 1.5 sacks, four tackles for loss, three interceptions including a pick-six (LSU, 2018), five defended passes, and two forced fumbles in 37 games.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound defensive back spent the 2020 season in between the safety and nickel cornerback position, earning a starting role at STAR midway through the season after missing the first two games of the year.

Stewart joins Florida quarterback Kyle Trask, wide receivers Trevon Grimes and Kadarius Toney, tight end Kyle Pitts, offensive linemen Stone Forsythe and Brett Heggie, defensive linemen Kyree Campbell and T.J. Slaton, cornerback Marco Wilson, fellow safety Shawn Davis, and kicker Evan McPherson to enter the 2021 NFL Draft.

