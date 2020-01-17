Gators Film Room: The 2019 Breakout Player That No One Is Talking About...

With the loss of Jabari Zuniga early in the season with a nagging ankle injury, strongside defensive end Zachary Carter stepped up into the starting role and didn't look back.

The Tampa standout from Hillsborough High School had a productive 2019 season, putting up 30 tackles, 4.5 sacks, 20 quarterback pressures, a forced fumble, and two pass deflections.

It is difficult to put defensive production into stats, especially on the defensive line, but Carter impressed many with finesse and run-stopping ability.

Before the season, defensive coordinator Todd Grantham praised Carter for his multiple position versatility and work ethic, which allowed him to break into the rotation early and often for the Gators, even before Zuniga went down.

It's no question why Grantham placed Carter inside as a three-technique as he is a forceful run-stopper, but the Carter thrives on the outside, either as a strongside defensive end or a BUCK. Carter finished the 2019 season with an 84.2 PFF grade in run defense, which was just short of a "Pro Bowl" grade.

In 2019 Carter played 169 snaps inside as a DT, 70 snaps as an end, and 138 at BUCK. Florida will be bringing back Kyree Campbell at nose tackle, and the 2020 DT recruiting class has filled with some high-quality prospects, including Gervon Dexter, Jalen Lee, Lamar Goods, and Johnnie Brown. It wouldn't be a shock to see Dexter play some three-technique early on, which would fill a spot at DT so Carter could return to the outside.

Carter has a very quick get off, which allows him to get in the backfield often. He consistently beat the South Carolina tackles off the ball, even forcing a game-changing fumble midway through the fourth quarter.

Although Carter doesn't get credit for the tackle, he was in the backfield off the snap and disrupted the run play to get the 3rd down stop.

Getting off blocks is one of Carter's strong suits, as he consistently sheds blocks with ease, which is just one reason he is such a phenomenal run stopper.

The 6'4, 263-pound defensive lineman is also an impressive pass rusher thanks to his quick first step.

Here he shows his versatility, lining up at nose tackle and still getting to the quarterback as he beats the center off the ball.

Carter shows his elite shed skills, getting off a block (arguably a hold) by an FSU guard and gets a sack on James Blackman.

Carter's combination of power and speed makes it easy for him to get around offensive linemen. Even when he can't get to the quarterback, he still affects the throw.

Carter also has impressive acceleration which allows him to stay with opposing running backs and quarterbacks.

Carter has all the tools to be the next great defensive lineman to come out of Florida, but he'll need to improve some little things, such as keeping contain, play recognition, and pad level moving into next season.

The soon to be redshirt junior already has stellar speed, a fast first step, the proper frame, and elite block shed technique. With another year in strength coach Nick Savage's strength program, Carter will be able to get even stronger, adding to his already impressive strength. Also, defensive line coach David Turner will have a full offseason to add more moves into Carter's repertoire, which could see him becoming an even better pass rusher.

As Grantham said before the 2019 season, the versatility is there for Carter. He has the skill set to play anywhere from nose tackle to BUCK, which is very impressive and valuable to the Florida defense. Look out for him to take a bigger role in 2020 as Carter stepped in and contributed a great amount in only 403 snaps in 2019. Even though he didn't have many snaps, he still finished 2nd on the team in sacks and tied for 3rd on the team in QB hurries.

The Tampa product will be one to watch moving into next fall, as he has the potential to take the next step, and dare I say, become an even better player than Jabari Zuniga.