Source: Gators' Brenton Cox on Track to Practice in Fall Camp

Florida Gators BUCK outside linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. played through a Jones fracture in his left foot during the 2020 season, according to a program source, his first year on the field for UF after transferring from Georgia.

The injury, which was discovered this offseason, led to an early June procedure that involved a screw being placed in Cox's foot. Cox could be seen at Florida's June recruiting camps with a boot on his foot while riding around on a medical scooter.

Now, according to a source within the program, Cox is out of his foot boot and can walk under his own power. Although he continues to recover from the operation, the plan is for Cox to return to the team and participate in Florida's fall camp in August. It is unknown if he will be able to strap up the pads for the first day of camp at this time.

Despite a recent report from another outlet suggesting that the injury could keep Cox off the field into the 2021-22 season, AllGators' program source said that Cox's recovery should not impact his ability to play in week one, barring any setbacks.

For a reference point, former Florida wide receiver Van Jefferson played through the same injury, a Jones fracture in his foot, during his final season with the Gators in 2019. That led to a March 2020 surgery with a six-to-eight-week rehabilitation process. Jefferson took the field for training camp in August when the NFL reopened practice facilities amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Cox transferred to UF from UGA near the beginning of the 2019 season and was sidelined due to eligibility reasons. He took the field in orange and blue for the first time last year and recorded 42 tackles, 3.5 sacks, and ten tackles for loss in 12 appearances.

Stay tuned to AllGators for continuous coverage of Florida Gators football, basketball and recruiting. Follow along on social media at @SI_AllGators on Twitter and Florida Gators on Sports Illustrated on Facebook.