Florida Gators LB Brenton Cox Jr. to Wear No. 1 in 2020

Zach Goodall

The last player to don the illustrious No. 1 jersey for Florida's defense heard their name called with the ninth pick of the 2020 NFL Draft. 

Whether or not linebacker Brenton Cox Jr. can live up to the expectations that cornerback C.J. Henderson set in a Gators uniform has yet to be seen, but he'll be held to similar standards. Cox will wear the No. 1 jersey for Florida in 2020, so long as a season goes on amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

Cox transferred to Florida before the 2019 season began, after spending his freshman year at Georgia. Seeing action in 13 games, starting against Texas in the 2018 Sugar Bowl, Cox tallied 20 total tackles, one sack, two tackles for loss, and three defended passes.

Incoming freshmen Gervon Dexter and linebacker Derek Wingo, notably, have posted their first jersey numbers across social media over the past few days, but it is Cox who has stolen the show. in his flashy No. 1 uniform.

IMG-6965 (1)
Gervon Dexter's Instagram

Cox, 6-4, 247 lbs., listed as a linebacker on Florida's 2019 roster, profiles best as a BUCK rush end in Florida's scheme with the versatility and size to also play strong-side defensive end. Cox is a disruptive edge rusher who has only begun to unlock his toolbox as a young prospect, seeing the field early for Georgia and spending the 2019 season developing on a redshirt.

It will be interesting to see how defensive coordinator Todd Grantham utilizes Cox's skill-set, but regardless, the expectations will be high.

