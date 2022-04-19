Photo: Carlos Del Rio-Wilson; Credit: Alex Shepherd

Florida Gators redshirt freshman quarterback Carlos Del Rio-Wilson plans to enter the transfer portal, according to Gators Online of On3Sports.

Del Rio-Wilson is the third Florida player to enter the transfer portal since spring camp began in March, following quarterback Emory Jones and defensive lineman Lamar Goods.

There are expected to be more transfers out as UF is over the 85-man scholarship limit for the upcoming season as is, not to mention before the Gators add talent from the transfer portal as head coach Billy Napier has suggested throughout the spring.

"The University of Florida, you can anticipate us being very aggressive in the portal this spring," Napier said in late March. "We need players ... we're thin and we need help in a lot of different spots"

Currently, Florida's quarterback room includes three scholarship arms, belonging to redshirt sophomores Anthony Richardson and Jack Miller III as well as redshirt freshman Jalen Kitna. Incoming freshman Max Brown is expected to enroll over the summer.

An Atlanta (Ga.) area native and Cartersville product, Del Rio-Wilson did not appear in a game during his Florida career. He attempted two passes in UF's Orange and Blue spring game, both falling incomplete.

Del Rio-Wilson was Sports Illustrated All-American's fifth highest-graded passer at the 2020 Elite 11 Finals.

