Sources: Gators CB Jason Marshall Limited in Camp While Nursing Minor Injury

Florida Gators cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. is currently nursing a minor hamstring injury that is expected to limit his fall camp availability moving forward for precautionary reasons, multiple sources informed AllGators. The expectation is that Marshall will be available for Florida's season-opening bout with the Utah Utes on Sept. 3.

Marshall was seen donning a no-contact jersey and full pads during UF's seventh fall practice on Thursday, working to the side of the field with a trainer, after participating at full strength during the media viewing windows of the six practices prior.

Marshall, a sophomore, immediately emerged as a contributor during his debut season with the Gators after exiting high school as Sports Illustrated's No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2021.

He appeared in 13 games and made six starts in 2022, establishing himself as a strong man coverage cornerback while UF cornerback Kaiir Elam recovered from an early-season injury. Marshall finished the campaign with 23 tackles including two for loss, an interception and four defended passes, remaining in the secondary rotation following Elam's return.

Marshall has firmly held onto first-team reps at cornerback throughout spring and fall practices this offseason, AllGators has learned, while sophomore Avery Helm and freshman Devin Moore, in particular, have also taken the field at outside corner with the projected starting defense at times.

The Gators also welcomed former Georgia cornerback and redshirt sophomore Jalen Kimber via transfer in spring to improve their depth at the position. His acquisition has immediately paid dividends, as redshirt sophomore corner Jaydon Hill, who missed the 2021 season due to a major knee injury, has been sidelined throughout the entirety of fall camp due to an undisclosed wound as well.

While Marshall is expected to play week one, the depth additions to Florida's cornerback room over the offseason provide the team with capable players to fill in during practice as he nurses the minor injury.

