FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Search

Florida Gators Cornerback Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida loses a fifth player to the NCAA transfer portal this season.
Author:
Publish date:

Florida Gators cornerback Chester Kimbrough has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Kimbrough has spent two seasons with the Gators, appearing in 17 games and tallying 15 tackles and three defended passes. Kimbrough particularly flashed as a freshman, allowing just five receptions on 12 targets in coverage according to Pro Football Focus. 

However, despite some success, Kimbrough saw his already-limited role decreased in 2020. Kimbrough was on the field for nine fewer defensive snaps this season than in 2019 despite appearing in one more game this year than last.

A consensus three-star prospect coming out of Warren Easton High School (New Orleans, La.), Kimbrough signed with Florida over offers from Alabama, Georgia, and other SEC and major programs as well. While Kimbrough is a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, 167 pounds, he offers plenty of coverage intrigue that teams will certainly covet in the portal.

Kimbrough is the second UF player to announce their intent to transfer after the SEC Championship Game, along with linebacker Jesiah Pierre. Three others entered the transfer portal throughout the season: Wide receiver Jaylin Jackson, running back Iverson Clement, and safety Quincy Lenton.

Florida has signed five outside cornerback prospects since Kimbrough, Kaiir Elam, and Jaydon Hill enrolled at UF in the class of 2019. Namely, with the No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2021, Jason Marshall Jr., signing with the Gators just last week, it's hard to blame Kimbrough, and perhaps other cornerbacks, looking into other options as they yearn for playing time.

USATSI_13674784_168388329_lowres
Football

Florida Gators Cornerback Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

USATSI_15318152
Basketball

Florida's Keyontae Johnson Released From Hospital

usatsi_15220506_168388329_lowres-1
Football

Four Florida Gators Named to 2020 All-SEC Coaches Team

USATSI_15338309_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

Gators' Mullen Reflects on Past Victory Over Sooners, 'Pretty Special'

USATSI_15050095_168388329_lowres (1) (1)
Football

Key Oklahoma Defender Opts Out vs. Florida Gators, Declares for Draft

USATSI_15338138_168388329_lowres
Football

Analysis: Florida Is Teetering on the Edge of CFP Contention

USATSI_13855260_168388329_lowres(1)
Football

Report: Florida Gators LB Jesiah Pierre Enters Transfer Portal

USATSI_15200969_168388329_lowres (2) (1)
Football

Mullen, Gators Awaiting NFL, Opt-Out Decisions Ahead of Cotton Bowl

USATSI_15337963 (1)
Football

The Good, The Bad, and The Ugly from Florida vs. Alabama