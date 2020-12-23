Florida Gators Cornerback Enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Florida Gators cornerback Chester Kimbrough has entered the NCAA transfer portal, according to a report from Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

Kimbrough has spent two seasons with the Gators, appearing in 17 games and tallying 15 tackles and three defended passes. Kimbrough particularly flashed as a freshman, allowing just five receptions on 12 targets in coverage according to Pro Football Focus.

However, despite some success, Kimbrough saw his already-limited role decreased in 2020. Kimbrough was on the field for nine fewer defensive snaps this season than in 2019 despite appearing in one more game this year than last.

A consensus three-star prospect coming out of Warren Easton High School (New Orleans, La.), Kimbrough signed with Florida over offers from Alabama, Georgia, and other SEC and major programs as well. While Kimbrough is a bit undersized at 5-foot-11, 167 pounds, he offers plenty of coverage intrigue that teams will certainly covet in the portal.

Kimbrough is the second UF player to announce their intent to transfer after the SEC Championship Game, along with linebacker Jesiah Pierre. Three others entered the transfer portal throughout the season: Wide receiver Jaylin Jackson, running back Iverson Clement, and safety Quincy Lenton.

Florida has signed five outside cornerback prospects since Kimbrough, Kaiir Elam, and Jaydon Hill enrolled at UF in the class of 2019. Namely, with the No. 1 cornerback in the class of 2021, Jason Marshall Jr., signing with the Gators just last week, it's hard to blame Kimbrough, and perhaps other cornerbacks, looking into other options as they yearn for playing time.