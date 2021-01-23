FootballRecruitingBasketballBaseball
Florida Gators Cornerback Enters Transfer Portal

Florida loses a veteran member of its secondary to the NCAA transfer portal.
Florida Gators cornerback C.J. McWilliams entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday night, according to Matt Zenitz of AL.com.

McWilliams, a fifth-year senior this past season, began the season as Florida's starting STAR nickel cornerback. However, he would only play 15 snaps in Week 1 against Ole Miss and did not see action in Florida's remaining games.

In his five-year Gators career, McWilliams would record 16 tackles and four defended passes. After appearing in seven games, starting two as a redshirt sophomore, McWilliams would miss the 2019 season with a torn Achilles.

Florida has an ample amount of depth at cornerback room and added a lot more talent to it in the class of 2021, making McWilliams' departure easier to deal with. UF has signed two STAR cornerbacks in as many years in Tre'Vez Johnson and Dakota Mitchell. However, fellow cornerback Marco Wilson entered the 2021 NFL Draft following the season.

