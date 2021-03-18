Gators' Mullen Says Dak Prescott Extension With Cowboys Takes Pressure off QB

One of the many proteges from Dan Mullen's coaching career has signed a long-term deal with the franchise of his dream, the Dallas Cowboys. Earlier this month, the Cowboys and former Mississippi State quarterback Dak Prescott signed a four-year, $160M contract with $126M in guaranteed money.

The former Mullen quarterback is locked in with his dream team, and the Florida Gators head coach couldn't be happier for him, and recently spoke with Prescott over the phone to congratulate him.

"I know that was his dream, always wanting to be in Dallas, be the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys, and now for him to get to do it, it's a dream come true," Mullen reflected on Monday.

"And I'm just happy for him that it was able to get done ... I think it actually relieves some pressure for him, that now there's kind of a, he knows what he's doing. There's stability there within his situation, you know, and his complete focus only is on winning a championship, you know?

"And so, I think that's a big help for him and I couldn't be happier. I mean, it's well deserved, it's well earned, and I couldn't be happier for him."

Mullen couldn't be happier to see his quarterback earn a big-time contract in the NFL, of course, he hopes to be able to continue saying that about all of his quarterbacks for when they go off to greener pastures.

In college, Prescott was one of the most intriguing quarterbacks to come out of the 2016 NFL Draft. While he did fall to the sixth round, his collegiate success was evident. Mullen's guidance for understanding his quarterback and catering his offense to his quarterback has been something that many Florida fans have seen since he stepped foot on campus in 2018.

In four years with the Bulldogs, Prescott threw for 9,376 yards, completing 62.8% of his passes for 70 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. His progression from year 1 to 4 was exceptional, steadily climbing like we have seen Mullen quarterbacks do over the years.

He would also go on to rush for 2,521 yards and 41 touchdowns.

Last season, Florida had its own situation in the development of a quarterback. Former Gators quarterback Kyle Trask quickly became one of the best in the nation, earning a finalist spot for the Heisman Trophy, given to the best player in college football. While he may not have won it, Trask shocked the world with his throwing, connecting on 43 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

It remains to be seen where Traks will ultimately be selected in the 2021 NFL Draft, however, were it not for his showcasing in 202, it is not out of the realm of possibility that he wouldn't be selected at all.

That's the type of coach Mullen has proven to be, a quarterback whisperer, and the excitement growing around Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville is a testament to just that when thinking of new starting quarterback Emory Jones.

Time will tell whether or not Jones can have an accession on the scale of Prescott or Trask, but the excitement is there for a reason, and it will continue to build as we inch closer to the start of the season.