Four Florida Gators Named to 2020 All-SEC Coaches Team

Four Florida Gators were named to six All-SEC honors, as voted by the league's coaches.

Four Florida Gators have been named to the All-SEC Coaches team for their performances during the 2020 season.

Kyle Pitts was named first-team tight end; Kaiir Elam was honored as first-team All-SEC defensive back; Kadarius Toney was awarded first-team return specialist, first-team all-purpose, and second-team wide receiver; Kyle Trask was named second-team quarterback.

Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.

It comes as very little surprise to see four offensive honors go the Gators' way in the annual All-SEC coaches poll. Pitts is widely considered a top-ten NFL Draft prospect and has already declared for the draft, intending to miss the Cotton Bowl, after a 43-catch, 770-yard, 12-touchdown season.

Trask has been in contention for the Heisman Trophy all season long, although his hype has died off a bit in recent weeks, arguably in favor of less deserving quarterbacks. Trask leads the nation in touchdown passes, by 11, with 43, total touchdowns (46), passing yards (4,125), and passing yards per game (375), making his second-team honor behind Alabama's Mac Jones a bit of a slight.

After being used as a gadget-type of player over his first three seasons at UF, Toney exploded onto the scene displaying development as a true wide receiver in 2020, to go along with his all-purpose and special teams prowess. Toney led Florida's explosive passing attack with 70 receptions and 984 receiving yards, while ranking second in touchdown grabs with 10.

Florida's defense underperformed significantly in 2020, but Elam held his own on the outside and quietly was one of if not the best cornerback in the SEC. Elam intercepted two passes, broke up 11, and allowed just 42.6% of his 54 targets in coverage to be caught, according to Pro Football Focus.